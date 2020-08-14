National Rum Day: The Scottish labels leading the way for innovation

Scotland’s booming rum scene is the only place to look for inspiration this National Rum Day.

We’re best known for our whisky and nailing the craft gin thing, but now rum is getting its moment in the spotlight as more and more Scottish distillers continue to establish new and exciting brands.

From cask-aged versions to white, dark and spiced rums, the rise of Scottish labels can be seen in every independent bottle shop with a whole variety of flavours up for grabs.

While the Scottish rum scene is still relatively new, that doesn’t mean the individuals behind these businesses haven’t spent years, if not decades in some cases, experimenting and perfecting their products.

To celebrate National Rum Day we’re shining a light on some of those leading the way in innovation..

Dark Matter Distillers – Banchory, Aberdeenshire

The first rum distillery to pop up in Scotland, Dark Matter has been at the forefront of the Scottish rum movement for the past five years. You’ll find their bottles – including their rum liqueurs – in most supermarkets and local bottle shops, too.

J Gow – Orkney

The only rum distillery in Orkney, J Gow was established by Collin Van Schayk who was inspired to launch his own company after seeing the success of his parents’ business, Orkney Wine Company. The firm produces a range of rums and is best known for its heavier, full-bodied style.

Devil’s Point – Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Devil’s Point produces Caribbean-style rums with a Scottish twist. The brainchild of the team behind Deeside Brewery and Distilling, expect to find expressions aged in ex oloroso sherry casks, coffee liqueurs and much more in this brand’s product portfolio.

BrewDog Distilling Co. – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Crafted by the team who have dominated the beer industry, BrewDog’s Distilling Co. has focused on spiced rum for its first rum release. Ageing a portion of the spirit in ex-oloroso sherry casks for 15 months, the intense spiced botanicals are also added to Five Hundred Cuts Botanical Rum giving it its unique flavour.

Rumburra – Fife

Bottled in Scotland, this rum is actually made and matured in the tropics of the Caribbean. Owner Garry Wilson says that the ageing process in the tropics is three times more intense than maturing in colder climates like Scotland, because the warm climate intensifies the interaction between the rum and the wood. Inspired by his whisky collection, Garry hopes to encourage other whisky drinkers to try Rumburra which is a cask aged rum.

