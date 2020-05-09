My Memories in Meals: How I spiced up the Indian restaurant scene in the north-east

The north east’s culinary landscape is a lot different now to what it was 20 years ago, thanks to this next chef in our regular series.
Anyone who is familiar with the restaurant scene in Aberdeen will no doubt have heard the name Raj Hamid. The 45-year-old chef and restaurant owner of Stonehaven’s Carron to Mumbai started working in Indian restaurants in north-east Scotland in 1991.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe