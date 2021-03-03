Mother’s Day dine-at-home: If you can’t take your mum out, bring the food celebration to her

Treat that special maternal figure in your life with one of these delicious dine-at-home or afternoon tea experiences.

Mothering Sunday takes place next weekend and with everyone still in lockdown limbo, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for those eager to send their mum, or the maternal figure in their life, a tasty treat.

From extravagant afternoon teas to grazing brunch boxes, not to mention elaborate yet easy-to-cook dine-at-home boxes, we’ve got something to suit all tastes covering both sweet and savoury.

Whether you celebrate your mother, sister, granny, auntie, or friends on Mother’s Day next Sunday (March 14), be sure to raise a glass to the women in your life virtually this year.

Aberdeen

210 Bistro

This five-course menu from 210 Bistro on Market Street comes with suggested drinks pairings, too. Priced at £37 per person, this meal could be easily enjoyed via Zoom, with all of the family in attendance.

No.10 Bar & Restaurant

No.10 Bar & Restaurant is back, and they are bringing a feast to the masses by offering up their popular Sunday roast takeaway again.

Available from noon to 8pm on Sunday March 14, guests can pick from a selection of starters, a roast of their choice, a range of desserts and sides to indulge in. From a rib roast to the classic chicken supreme, not forgetting the roast squash, beetroot and chestnut mushroom wellington, there’s plenty to choose form.

There will be contactless car boot collection in operation to ensure full social distancing throughout.

Click here for the menu, and here for more information.

Platter – Portlethen

Fancy something a little different to send? Why not treat your mum to one of Platter‘s grazing boxes, or, you could send her one of their Alice in Wonderland themed afternoon tea boxes. Prices start from £16 to £46.

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro

From cocktails to afternoon tea, not to mention tapas with a Scottish twist, the Kirk View Cafe & Bistro has it all. Indulge in three tapas and a dessert for £20 or treat your mother figure to an indulgent afternoon tea experience for £14.95 per person. Made with a selection of homemade bruschetta followed by a selection of cakes, it is definitely moreish!

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel – Dyce

Offering up Sunday roast, too, Pinehurst Lodge Hotel is open for collection and delivery. The turkey or beef roast comes with all of the trimmings and there’s even children’s and senior portions available.

Orders must be placed in advance due to high demand. For those looking to pre-order online, select the next available time but write in the notes section the time and date you would like to collect your order.

Aberdeenshire

The Hummingbird Cafe – Kintore

Treat the lucky lady in your life to a scrumptious afternoon tea that features canapes, a selection of sandwiches and a range of mouthwatering cakes, too.

The experience from The Hummingbird Cafe is for two people and is priced at £39.

Tarragon Catering

North-east chef Graham Mitchell, head chef of The Newmachar Hotel has created his latest Tarragon Catering menu, giving customers the chance to indulge in a three-course meal with bread, for the special occasion.

The menu is priced at £35 per person and has a choice of two options per course.

Eat on the Green – Udny Green

Offering up a splendid Mother’s Day menu, the team at Eat on the Green have spruced up the takeaway window where customers collect their orders from at the Udny Green-based venue for the occasion.

The menu feeds two, generously, and is priced at £59.

The Fennel – Inverurie

Offering a takeaway Mother’s Day meal, Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie has not only nailed their latest menu, but has also got dishes for children available, ensuring the whole family can tuck into this celebration.

From coq au vin to band bang cauliflower, not to mention beer-battered haddock, tempura king prawns and more, there’s plenty to enjoy.

The collection service will run on Saturday (13 March) and Sunday (14 March) between noon and 6pm. You can place your order here.

The Lobster Shop – Johnshaven

Flowers and chocolates might be the go-to, however, if you’re mum loves seafood then she’s bound to like this lobster and cupcakes selection.

While you shouldn’t eat the two together, mum can enjoy a savoury treat from The Lobster Shop followed by delicious sweet cupcakes from Wild Thistle Cake Design. The two local firms have partnered together and are offering one 650/700g cooked lobster with either two, four or six sticky toffee pudding cupcakes.

Boxes start from £25 to £32 and can be purchased by direct messaging The Lobster Shop on Facebook.

Deliveries to Stonehaven, Montrose and Laurencekirk are priced at £4.00 or orders can also be collected on Saturday March 13.

The Strong Water Co – Banchory

Feast on nibbles to get the celebrations off with a bang, then indulge in a ceviche of North Sea monkfish with a pickled vegetable salad and a smoked haddock and potato veloute as part of Stong Water Co’s four-course offering.

For mains you’ll be treated to HM Sheridan Butcher’s 750g sirloin roast served with sauce au poivre, goose fat roasted potatoes, roast root vegetables and buttered greens.

To finish the evening off, there’s a steamed rhubarb sponge with spiced rhubarb compote, white chocolate caramel, ginger crunch and micro mint, not to mention coffee and smoky whisky truffles. The meal costs £99.50 and feeds two.

Hudsons Catering – Kinellar

Priced at £21 for two people, this afternoon tea box contains a selection of finger sandwiches, savoury items such as sausage rolls, homebakes and cakes!

Available for collection or delivery on Friday March 12 or Saturday March 13, you can order by emailing enquiries@hudsonscatering.co.uk.

Buchan Hotel – Ellon

Treat your mum (and the family) this Mother’s Day to a delicious two or three-course takeaway from the Buchan Hotel.

The menu includes a tasty carvery main with turkey, beef or a combination freshly cooked and delivered directly to your door. Two courses are priced at £18.00 and three is £22.50.

The Tolbooth – Stonehaven

With a limited amount of cooking involved and full cooking and reheating instructions provided, this dine-at-home experience takes all the stress out of cooking with all of the prep done for you.

Orders must be placed by Monday March 8 at noon and collection is on Saturday March 13 between 4.30 and 6pm. Order by emailing enquiries@tolbooth-restaurant.co.uk. The cost is £60 per box which serves two people.

The Marine Hotel – Stonehaven

The team at The Marine Hotel have prepared some very special treats for the mums this year. From a Mother’s Day breakfast to a high tea experience, there’s plenty for your mum to get excited about.

The breakfast option features locally sourced bacon, sourdough, marmalade, milk, compote, granola, yoghurt, eggs, sausages, black pudding, beer, cookie dough and more, and the high tea boasts prosecco, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, sliders, scones, cakes, tarts, chocolates and tea plus some additions, too.

Collection is available on Saturday March 13 from 2-3pm, or can be delivered within Aberdeenshire for an additional £5.

