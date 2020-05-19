Missing your buttery fix? Here’s how you can make this tasty treat at home

Whether you call them rowies or butteries, we’ve got a recipe that is sure to hit the spot.

For toonsers and teuchters, what you call a buttery – or rowie – very much depends on where you grew up.

For those living in Aberdeenshire, buttery is the go-to, and for city folks, they’re referred to as rowies.

But whatever you like to call them, there’s no denying the buttery is a north-east delicacy, and one we all seem desperate to get our hands on.

With Inveruire bakery JG Ross Bakers reporting an increase of 30,000 butteries every week, bringing their weekly total to more than 200,000 of the tasty savoury rolls, there’s no denying consumers are looking to get their teeth into this local favourite.

North-east chef Gary Grant who runs Facebook page Cabin Fever Cooking Show and organises the Oakwood Cookery School with Moray-based gin firm El:gin, has shared his recipe on how to make the perfect butteries at home.

Follow his recipe and reap the rewards at the end.

Butteries

(makes 8)

Ingredients

500g strong flour

50ml oil or 25g lard

2 tsp yeast

1 tsp sugar

3 tsp salt

75g soft butter

200ml warm water

Extra flour for dusting

Method

In a large bowl add flour and oil and mix together. In a jug with the warm water, add yeast and sugar, stirring together and leave for 10 minutes to activate. Pour it into the flour mix and fold together, making the dough. Knead for about 10 minutes until smooth then cover and allow to prove for a further 10 minutes. Tip out the dough onto your work top and sprinkle with the salt and work in the butter, tearing it into the dough. Do this until you have quite a rough, sticky mixture. Dust with a little flour then place in the fridge for 10 minutes (this will firm the mix making it easier to work with). Once it’s chilled cut into approximately eight pieces and press flat. Place in warm area to prove for about 20 minutes. Bake in hot oven at 200°C for 10 to 15 minutes until they are at the colour you like them best. Serve warm with more butter and enjoy!

Top tip: If you fancy, why not chuck in a small handful of grated cheese to make cheese butteries.