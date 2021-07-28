Midweek Meal: Nick Nairn’s recipe for tempura squid with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Taking only four minutes to cook, this tempura squid recipe from celebrity chef Nick Nairn is sure to be one to add to your favourites list.

Asian cuisine has really taken off in the UK over the last few years, with recipes from countries in the Far East proving popular among foodies.

Top Scottish chef Nick Nairn is no stranger to Asian cuisine and often creates dishes with an eastern twist to them on his TV shows, in his cookbooks and sometimes in his restaurants.

Off the back of opening his new restaurant, Nick’s in Port of Menteith, he has shared his recipe for tempura squid with Vietnamese dipping sauce that you’ll find really easy to rustle up.

For more Midweek Meal ideas, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Nick Nairn’s tempura squid with Vietnamese dipping sauce

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 medium squid, cleaned and sliced into 3mm rings

For the tempura batter:

400g plain flour

100g corn flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

500ml ice cold sparkling water

For the dipping sauce:

25ml lime juice

25g caster sugar

25ml Thai fish sauce

½ clove garlic, finely minced

1 tsp coriander stems, very finely sliced

Pinch of chilli flakes

Garnish: wedge of lime

Method

To make the tempura batter: Mix together all of the ingredients in a bowl until it is the consistency of double cream. Heat oil for deep frying until it reaches 185C, then dip the squid pieces in the batter. Carefully place in the oil and fry until crispy and golden for 3-4 minutes. To make the dipping sauce: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and serve with a wedge of lime.

More on Nick Nairn…