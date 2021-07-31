McGinty’s Group to ‘bring life back into Aberdeen institution’ as it takes ownership of Under The Hammer

Aberdeen hospitality operator, The McGinty’s Group, has announced it will be taking over much-loved city centre pub, Under The Hammer, following its closure last year.

The historic basement bar located on North Silver Street, just off Golden Square, announced it would not reopen in September 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The group, which operates nine venues in the city, will give the venue a new lease of life by refurbishing and modernising the 50-seater bar, which they hope to have open by the start of November.

Around £200K is expected to be invested in the property and 10 to 12 full and part-time jobs will be created.

Operating under the same name, The McGinty’s Group plan to take over the premises in August and the venue will be transformed by award-winning architects, Nicoll Russell Studios.

Director of The McGinty’s Group, Allan Henderson, said: “As a local company, we are delighted to bring life back into the Aberdeen institution that is Under The Hammer.

“Our passion for regenerating iconic venues in the city has always been a big part in the company’s development so it is no surprise that when Under The Hammer sadly closed last year, we immediately started looking into the possibility of reopening the venue that has served the local community for a long-time.

“We have built a strong name for the group and the venue is another great addition to our portfolio which will hopefully play its part in the revitalisation of the city centre and enhance the local hospitality industry.”

New opportunity

While the concept for the new-look Under The Hammer is yet to be released, the former alehouse will boast a new food and drink offering with a selection of cocktails, grazing platters, traditional beers, wines and spirits all available.

Alan Aitken, operations director of the company, added: “As life returns to the city centre after the difficult 16 months or so, we are looking forward to relaunching this much-loved venue and bring some positivity to the city.

“We are pleased to confirm the long-established name, which links to the auction house above, will stay the same.

“We also plan to develop the historic charm of the venue with modern yet stylish interiors and update the drinks selection to meet current trends. With restrictions on the hospitality industry easing, we are hoping we can turn the venue into the busy city centre hub it once was whilst also creating job opportunities.”

Public outpour

It was in September 2020 when the former pub boss, Colin Watson, announced the much-loved watering hole’s closure. Many former regulars paid tribute to the beloved venue on the post.

One said: “All the best Colin, I have not been in much of late, but I will miss the place after all these years.”

Another added: “Thank you for your service to Aberdeen throughout the years, Colin – I’m so very sad to hear this”.

Sandy Milne of the landlord John Milne Auctioneers, which is located in close proximity to the venue, is looking forward to seeing the venue reopen.

He added: “We are delighted that Under The Hammer is to reopen.

“Many Aberdonians have loved the venue for nearly 40 years and I am pleased it is now in good hands of The McGinty’s Group.”

