In the run-up to Father’s Day, Karla Sinclair speaks to fathers, sons and brothers who work together in the Scottish food and drink industry to find out their secrets to success.

The day that revolves around us celebrating the impact our fathers and father figures have had on our lives has almost arrived – Father’s Day.

Whether they taught us how to grow from our mistakes, the difference between right and wrong, important life skills or simply how to ride a bike, you don’t quite grasp how much they have done – and still do – for you over the years until you reminisce.