An Aberdeen eatery has celebrated the opening of its second outlet in the city.

Specialising in waffles, crepes, sundaes and other sweet treats, Krepes ‘n’ Kones’ second shop in Aberdeen has opened inside Sweet News on 10 Crown Street.

It will operate as a takeaway outlet, while customers wishing to dine in can still visit Krepes ‘n’ Kones on George Street.

To celebrate the opening of the new parlour, staff will offer free desserts today from 8pm to 11pm.

Aberdeen foodies will have a chance to sample a selection of desserts from Krepes ‘n’ Kones’ launch party taster menu, including its mouth-watering milkshakes, cookie doughs and more.

Hello,We have some very exciting news. We are delighted to announce that we are opening our new branch at 10 Crown… Posted by Krepes 'n' Kones on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Store manager Madiha Iqbal said Krepes ‘n’ Kremes opened the store to “give something back” to the community.

“We have been here for two years and we want to be able to offer something nice for the community,” she said.

“We are a family-run business and we always try to offer something unique. We do a whole selection of seasonal desserts for things like Christmas, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

“Sweet News is a good point for us because it is 24 hours. We decided to rent out the back of that and we got it renovated.

“Because we know the pandemic has been hard for a lot of people, we wanted to do something nice which is why we are giving out free desserts.

“We want people to enjoy themselves.”