John Kerr & Son Dairymen Ltd, best known as Kerr’s Family Dairy, has been delivering milk to the Dundee community and surrounding areas for over 125 years.
The business was founded by Sandy Kerr in 1900 when it was known as Balfield Farm, where he used traditional methods of dairy farming and provided door-to-door delivery by horse and cart, with the horses ready to go at 4am every morning seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Keep reading for just £1
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe