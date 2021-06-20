Show Links
Like father, like son: Sixth-generation family business Kerr’s Dairy has been operating for more than 125 years

By Karla Sinclair
20/06/2021, 6:00 am
© Mhairi EdwardsFour generations of the Kerr family. From left, John Alexander Kerr, John Kelvin Kerr Jnr holding his baby 10-week-old Kelvin John Kerr, and John Kelvin Kerr Snr.
John Kerr & Son Dairymen Ltd, best known as Kerr’s Family Dairy, has been delivering milk to the Dundee community and surrounding areas for over 125 years.

The business was founded by Sandy Kerr in 1900 when it was known as Balfield Farm, where he used traditional methods of dairy farming and provided door-to-door delivery by horse and cart, with the horses ready to go at 4am every morning seven days a week, 365 days a year.

