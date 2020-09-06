It’s Scotch Lamb but not as you know it with this delicious tacos with za’atar and baba ghanoush recipe

Mexico meets the Middle East with this fusion sensation for Love Lamb Week.

If you’re looking for new ways to serve up traditional favourites, this is the ideal recipe.

With lots of healthy accompaniments and fresh flavours, this dish may sound elaborate – but can be prepared in 30 minutes.

By marinating the meat before cooking, the result is a tender and tasty lamb dish served in a style the whole family will love. And don’t be put off if you can’t find za’atar at your local supermarket – you can substitute with more frequently-used herbs and spices suggested in the cooking instructions below.

This delicious recipe was supplied by scotchkitchen.com for Love Lamb Week.

Scotch lamb tacos with za’atar and baba ghanoush

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 x 150g Scotch Lamb leg steaks

45g za’atar seasoning

1 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

For the baba ghanoush:

2 aubergines, halved

1 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, peeled

Small bunch freshly chopped mint leaves

Salt and pepper

For the pink pickled onions:

25g white sugar

200ml water

100ml white wine vinegar

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

To serve:

8 x mini tortillas

40g fresh pomegranate seeds

Small bunch fresh mint leaves

50g low fat yogurt

Juice of 1 lime

Method