Italian cuisine made easy: Copy Prezzo’s Calzone with this simple recipe

Gousto’s copycat recipe shows you how to whip up this three-cheese Italian favourite with cupboard ingredients.
After two months of lockdown, the days when we went out to eat at a café or restaurant can seem like a distant memory.
Over the past few weeks a number of how street food retailers such as Subway, Greggs and Nando’s have shared the recipes for some of their most in-demand dishes so that we can have a stab at making them at home.
Now recipe box subscription service Gousto has published a copy-cat guide to making a Calzone, similar to the one offered at the likes of Prezzo before the lockdown.
With three cheeses in generous quantities, crispy golden-brown crust and lots of rich marinara dipping sauce, it’s tasty, filling and comforting at the same time.
And it’s easier to make at home than you think – you can whip it up using ingredients you’ve already got in your kitchen cupboard.
Although the recipe is vegetarian, you can make any fillings you like, such as salami or pre-cooked bacon if you’re a meat eater – just cut them into bite-size pieces and throw it in your mix.
Vegetarian Calzone
(Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 100g pre-made pizza dough
- 1 head of broccoli
- 60g peas, frozen
- 85g ricotta (or pop cottage cheese in a sieve, rinse under a cold tap and weigh out the cheese curds)
- 10g Italian hard cheese such as Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated
- 75g mozzarella, shredded
- 4 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- Pinch of sugar and salt
Method
- Cut the broccoli into florets and roast in a preheated oven at 220ºC/200ºC fan/gas 7 for 10 minutes.
- Remove your tray from the oven and add the frozen peas. Return to the oven and continue to cook for a further five minutes.
- Once roasted, mix the vegetables in a bowl with the three cheeses.
- Roll your dough out into a large circle (12-15cm).
- Add your filling to one half of the dough, fold the other half over and crimp the edges together with a fork to keep the filling in.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes until golden brown. Tip: once done, leave it to cool for five minutes.
- While your calzone bakes, add the tomato paste, 8 tbsp water, oregano and a pinch of salt and sugar to a small saucepan and simmer until thick and saucy. This is your marinara dipping sauce.
- Serve your calzone with the marinara sauce to the side.
