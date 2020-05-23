Italian cuisine made easy: Copy Prezzo’s Calzone with this simple recipe

Gousto’s copycat recipe shows you how to whip up this three-cheese Italian favourite with cupboard ingredients.

After two months of lockdown, the days when we went out to eat at a café or restaurant can seem like a distant memory.

Over the past few weeks a number of how street food retailers such as Subway, Greggs and Nando’s have shared the recipes for some of their most in-demand dishes so that we can have a stab at making them at home.

Now recipe box subscription service Gousto has published a copy-cat guide to making a Calzone, similar to the one offered at the likes of Prezzo before the lockdown.

With three cheeses in generous quantities, crispy golden-brown crust and lots of rich marinara dipping sauce, it’s tasty, filling and comforting at the same time.

And it’s easier to make at home than you think – you can whip it up using ingredients you’ve already got in your kitchen cupboard.

Although the recipe is vegetarian, you can make any fillings you like, such as salami or pre-cooked bacon if you’re a meat eater – just cut them into bite-size pieces and throw it in your mix.

Vegetarian Calzone

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

100g pre-made pizza dough

1 head of broccoli

60g peas, frozen

85g ricotta (or pop cottage cheese in a sieve, rinse under a cold tap and weigh out the cheese curds)

10g Italian hard cheese such as Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated

75g mozzarella, shredded

4 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp dried oregano

Pinch of sugar and salt

Method