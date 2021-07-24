Inverness’ The Redshank reels in customers with its fresh, locally sourced seafood street food

For those ordering from street food trailer, The Redshank, you’re guaranteed to be tucking into the freshest seafood sourced from local waters.
Situated at the Smithton Industrial Estate in Inverness, the catering firm was opened in October 2018 by Ann Marie and Jamie Ross, who toured the city in their food truck serving up locally sourced, fresh seafood with one meat dish and one vegetarian dish every week.
