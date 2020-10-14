Deep fried Oreos and pinball machines: Inside BrewDog’s new bar and beer museum which opens this weekend

North-east beer giant BrewDog will unveil its biggest bar project yet as it gets set to open its new DogTap HQ and beer museum in Ellon this weekend.

Now opening bookings for Sunday, the bar was expected to open to the public on Monday having run a series of soft launch lunches for friends and family of the beer firm’s workforce this week.

Located in Ellon’s Balmacassie Industrial Estate, the mega-sized two-floor DogTap bar will feature 30 different taps, shuffleboards, an events space, a beer and merchandise shop, and an outdoor beer garden.

It will also house the first beer museum in the area, too.

Inside the venue can boast around 300 people socially-distanced and also has a function space which seats 170 people banquet style or 250 people theatre style.

Hayley Sinclair the venue manager of BrewDog DogTap is looking forward to welcoming the public for the first time this weekend.

She said: “The new venue is really a unique taproom experience with a load of added extras such as a beer museum and beer school room, not to mention it is attached to the brewery where customers will be able to see our beer being made.

“Within the museum you’ll find out all about the history of BrewDog and the process of brewing our fantastic beers. You can also find a fun little grabber where you can win a heap of BrewDog merch and you’ll also find a fantastic gigantic mural by Craig Fisher who does murals in all of our bars around the world.”

Outdoors there are seating areas for people to enjoy their alcoholic drinks in line with the Scottish Government’s latest restrictions of only consuming alcohol outside.

There will be around 100 socially-distanced seats outside for customers to use across the sheltered beer garden, elevated seating and the seating area underneath the building.

She added: “We can sit around 150 people outside so there is plenty of space. We will be open every night until 10pm as of Saturday for drinks outside and our BrewDog Now app will also be running until 9pm for local food and drink deliveries. We can even offer all the beers we have on tap for you to enjoy at home in our growlers if you’re not up for sitting outside.”

New dishes

The venue will serve up a range of new dishes alongside the brand’s popular burgers and shakes.

From deep fried Oreos to avocado and felt bowls, not to mention their in demand chicken, cauliflower and seitan wings, there’s a whole feast of food to be enjoyed.

Hayley said: “We are serving wood fired pizzas in a custom-made pizza oven, oak-fired chicken with some brilliant new sides alongside our old favourites such as wings, burgers and salads while also maintaining our offering of vegan and vegetarian options.

“We also have a fantastic new dessert option of deep fried Oreos which has proved a firm favourite at our family and friends events!”

Collection and delivery options are also available and local delivery is within a 15 to 20 mile radius of the premises.