Ice Cream Cake: You won’t believe how easy this two-ingredient recipe is

Have you ever wanted to disguise how much ice cream you consume from your partner or kids? Well now you can with this oh-so-easy baking recipe that blends two of our favourite things.

If after a long day you’re like me – tired but hungry – then you’re probably on the lookout for a quick and easy bake that doesn’t require too much preparation, waiting time or washing up.

Searching for something exactly like that I stumbled across the perfect solution – a cake made with ice cream.

It really doesn’t matter what flavour you choose but most ice creams have about the same amount of egg, milk and sugar in them that you would usually put into a cake, so it would make sense. The only other ingredient you need is flour.

I attempted to make a coffee and vanilla loaf at first but the lady in the tutorial I watched had a very strong French accent – I thought she’d said to put the oven at 140C but the loaf didn’t rise very high. However, my partner did comment that it “smells and tastes like Disneyland” – seeing as he’s never been to Disneyland I thought it strange but also took it as a good sign.

Then I tried it again using the remaining ice cream to make muffins and setting the oven to 180C and it worked like a charm.

I have a gluten allergy so I used gluten-free self-raising flour and the only ice cream I could see that didn’t have gluten in it – Tesco’s finest. But really, any flour and ice cream can be used.

Two-ingredient ice cream bake

(Makes one loaf or 6 muffins)

Ingredients

150g of your favourite ice cream, at room temperature

(if you want to do a marble effect as I did then you will need 150g of two different flavours and colours if possible)

(if you want to do a marble effect as I did then you will need 150g of two different flavours and colours if possible) 70g self-raising flour

(again, if doing marble effect, you will need 2 bowls of 70g flour, one for each flavour of ice cream you are using)

Method