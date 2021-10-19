WATCH: Comedian Iain Stirling shows MTV Cribs around his ‘dream home’ at Moray distillery

It might not be a nosy around his house, but comedian Iain Stirling has taken MTV Cribs north to the rolling hills of Moray, Speyside on a tour around his “dream home.”

The Scotsman and voice of ITV show Love Island has teamed up with The Glenlivet Distillery near Ballindalloch to take whisky fans on a tour of the distillery showing off the firm’s newly revamped home.

MTV Cribs is an iconic US show which started in the early ’00s and sees celebrities show off their houses to the masses by giving the camera crew an exclusive look into their lives.

In the video the comedian unveils every inch of the distillery which underwent an 18-month renovation and its “neat” offering including an interactive barley field, the still room and the warehouse.

But what’s in the fridge?

It wouldn’t be an episode of MTV Cribs without a peek inside the fridge. And this one is filled top-to-bottom with The Glenlivet’s capsule collection, which launched in 2019.

The unique edible capsules are filled with cocktails and are available to try at the distillery as part of ‘The Archive’ tour.

The Glenlivet’s master distiller, Alan Winchester, also makes an appearance.

The episode will feature on MTV’s social media channels as well as the brand’s YouTube channel, too.

Iain Stirling said: “Being a huge fan of whisky meant it was an absolute honour to be given the key to The Glenlivet’s newly refurbished home.

“It is such a beautiful place, so rich in history and Scottish charm, that I just had to invite MTV Cribs to check it out.

“From start to finish, the distillery takes you on an adventure into the mystery and intrigue that shrouds the original Speyside single malt.”

