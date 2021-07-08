Hundreds get a bite of new vegan chipper offering from Aberdeen beach food truck

An Aberdeen food truck at the beach has launched a new vegan fish and chips evening that has enjoyed huge success in its first two weeks.

Plant-based junk food catering firm Roots Catering, which operates a food truck at the Fittie side of Aberdeen Beach’s promenade, has served more than 250 dishes to customers at the venue across the last two Wednesday evenings.

Launching the new themed evening last week, owner Nick Coetzer and his team at Roots at the Beach have been serving up vegan fish and chips, tofu scampi and other vegan alternatives of chip shop favourites to hungry food lovers on the beachfront.

More than 150 dishes were plated up last week with more than 100 last night with many individuals queuing to get a portion of the plant-based fish and chips which is made with banana blossom.

British favourite proves a hit

Nick had always planned to offer a vegan version of the British favourite to customers but had “just not got around to doing so”.

Due to its success, it will now run weekly every Wednesday from 5-8pm.

Nick and his team stayed open later both weeks to ensure everyone in the queue had managed to get their food.

As well as banana blossom fish and chips, customers can try tofu scampi, Roots chick ‘aint vegan chicken fillets and the firm’s classic vegan burger on the mini chipper menu at Roots at the Beach.

Nick said: “The beach is such a fickle thing with the weather but we had a real rush later on last night when it cleared up which was great.

“We’ve got a mini chipper menu which I think people are really enjoying. The vegan fish supper is going really well. We’ve had a great reception for being open just over three hours each of the days.

“For service, we have three in the truck and we’ve got 10 in the team in total now as we have to prep and have front of house staff, too.

“I had a gut feeling that it would go down well and it has been something I’ve wanted to try. The fish and chips have worked out so well so we’ll keep Wednesdays as fish and chips Wednesdays for now.

“This is the first time I’ve used banana blossom – we had a few trials with it, but we experimented with it and it has gone down really well.”

Roots Catering is best known for its loaded fries and vegan burgers, with specials running most weekends at the beach food truck.

