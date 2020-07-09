How to use the Chancellor’s £10 meal discount

Everyone in the UK will be eligible for half-price meals on select days of the week in the month of August. Here we explain how the new scheme will work.

The hospitality sector has been one of the worst hit by the nationwide lockdown, so Chancellor Rishi Sunak is encouraging us to get out and support local bars, restaurants and cafes with his new “eat out to help out” initiative.

Under the scheme, everyone in the country will be entitled to 50% off the price of their meal, per person, up to the value of £10.

It will apply Monday to Wednesday, when restaurants are typically quieter, throughout August.

How will the scheme work?

Starting from Monday, August 3, and running to Monday, August 31, restaurants participating in the scheme will be able to offer the discount to diners before claiming the money back from the Government.

Restaurants should be reimbursed within five working days and can register to take part online via Gov.uk from Monday, July 13.

The Treasury estimates the scheme will cost £500million, but sees it as an important part in stimulating the economy, and the struggling hospitality sector, as we emerge from lockdown. The scheme was announced alongside a reduction in VAT for hospitality businesses from 20 to 5% for a six-month period.

The discount applies to every diner, including children, and eligibility is automatic.

It can be used an unlimited number of times on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

The discount does not include alcoholic beverages, but does include soft drinks.

It will not apply for takeaway and delivery meals, only for sitting in.

It is expected that the vast majority of restaurants planning to open in or before August will sign up to take part but diners hoping to use the offer would be advised to check before they go.