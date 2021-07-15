Highlander Cafe Bus owner to open second bus-turned-cafe at Aberdeen beach

The owner of an award-winning cafe, based on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard, is set to launch a second bus-turned-cafe in the next month.

Samuel Georgescu, who runs The Highlander Cafe Bus, has been working on introducing a second cafe bus to the city’s beachfront.

The soon-to-be-open cafe, known as Bonnie Bus, will have tables and seating available outside given its smaller scale. All food preparation and cooking will be carried out inside.

While work on Bonnie Bus is still ongoing, Samuel, 35, hopes it will be operational by the end of August.

He said: “Due to limited space and electricity at The Highlander Cafe Bus, I chose to launch another bus. I also really wanted to extend the company.

“Not only will Bonnie Bus be based by Aberdeen beach, but we will also be traveling to take part in local events too.

We will be promoting both Scottish and European cuisine.” Samuel Georgescu.

“The bus has already been purchased and is still being refurbished, with 80% of the work completed. After the last details, it will be put in position for the grand opening.”

While The Highlander Cafe Bus offers a combination of Scottish and international cuisine, including breakfast dishes, home bakes and freak shakes, the menu at Bonnie Bus is still to be confirmed.

However, Samuel says that the two cafes will share some of the same food and drink items.

“I can’t tell you right now what the menu will contain (because I don’t want to ruin the surprise),” Samuel added. “However, I can tell you that we will be promoting both Scottish and European cuisine.

“I would like to mention that Bonnie Bus will have its own special recipes too. Of course, we will have our famous coffee, but also some new healthy drinks.

“I hope people will be delighted and their experience at the new cafe will be like the wonderful name of the bus, Bonnie.”

