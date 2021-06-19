Like father, like son: Karl Falconer inspires his two sons to join thriving family business – Highland Hog Roasts

Karl Falconer has been a role model to his sons Martyn and Darren over the years. And together, along with wife and mum, Ann, they run Highland Hog Roasts, based in Cannich, Beauly.

Highland Hog Roasts was the brainchild of Karl Falconer’s wife, Ann, who in 2007 was eager to launch a spin-off from their small farm, Invercannich Farm in Strathglass, where the pair had been rearing free-range, rare traditional breeds.