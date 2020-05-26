Have you tried the #ramsayin10 challenge? Watch as we race the clock to make the delicious steak dish

Legendary chef Gordon Ramsay has been using lockdown to put his cooking speed to the test with the aim of creating delicious meals in just 10 minutes.

So to see if a normal home cook can match the famously rapid chef I’ve given his recent 10-minute steak and potato dish a bash myself.

First thing’s first, the time limit only includes the actual cooking time, it doesn’t include preparing your ingredients – so as Gordon himself did, I started with my steaks at room temperature, onions and garlic skinned, my mushrooms washed and everything set out in front of me ready.

The potatoes in his dish were also described as leftovers, so I par-boiled a handful of Charlottes in advance.

In his video you can see him relaxed and working methodically, able to interact with daughter Tilly, who was controlling the camera, and his son Oscar walking into the room. In my attempt everything started off in the same relaxed manner – until my honey refused to be runny, which caused everything after that point to make me a lot more flustered.

Other than that hiccup, the vast majority of the dish was fairly straightforward. You put oiled, seasoned steak into a searing hot pan, throw in your tomatoes and mushrooms, before slicing those cooked potatoes and adding them to a second pan.

While everything starts cooking there’s time to make a quick Chimichurri marinade by mixing together the mint, parsley and basil with garlic, a pinch of salt and a couple of tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and honey with some spring onions and chilli before spooning on top of your steaks while they rest in the cooling pan.

The potatoes themselves just need the addition of crushed garlic and red onion. Ramsay threw in the the green tops of the spring onions, but if you watch my video carefully, you’ll see me throwing the whole thing in my marinade by accident!

In the end I almost made it. The full dish took me 10 minutes and 16 seconds, with my timer going off as I was showcasing just how bad I am at plating a meal when in a rush.

Whether you like to challenge yourself with the time limit, or just fancy a great steak dinner, this is definitely a celebrity chef recipe you can nail at home.

You can watch Gordon Ramsay himself show you how the dish should be done here…