Handy tips and tricks that will help you store food longer and save money

Knowing your ‘use by’ from your ‘best before’ and learning how best to store food at home to increase its longevity are just some of the ways in which we can help reduce food waste.

Having a plan has always been the best course of action no matter the circumstances, and with everyone now expected to shop mainly for essentials there has never been a better time for us to find ways to waste less and spend less.

That’s why the team at Zero Waste Scotland has put together a handy weekly food planner to help us get the most out of our shopping essentials.

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland’s Chief Executive, said: “It has never been more important to get the most out of what we have. Just by planning ahead and storing food properly, we can all reduce our need to visit the shops as often and tackle household food waste at the same time.

“We know that during times of change, our normal patterns of behaviour don’t always work so we’re here to help people to find new and practical ways to adjust and make the most of their food, time and money.”

The handy food planner can be found here with the option to download and print or edit straight from your phone.

With reducing food waste now high on the agenda, perhaps more so than ever before, it’s time to be more mindful when doing our weekly shop. Another way food can be kept fresher for longer and therefore reduce waste, is by being smart when it comes to learning the lingo.

Use By

A “use by” date is about food safety and is used on foods that go off quickly, such as raw meat or fish, cooked sliced meats and dairy products. You shouldn’t use any food after the “use by” date even if the food looks and smells fine, because it might contain harmful bacteria.

Best Before

A “best before” date is about food quality rather than food safety, so after this date expires the food will not be harmful, but its flavour, colour or texture might begin to deteriorate. “Best before” dates are usually found on items with long shelf lives such as frozen, tinned or dried foods, and pre-packed fruit and vegetables.

Display Until and Sell By

Largely shoppers can ignore these dates as they are usually a guide for shop staff and not customers.

Top 10 tips for reducing food wastage: