Giveaway: Bag a pair of tickets to Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s octave tasting event at Spirit of Speyside

If you love whisky then listen up as we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to enjoy an evening of drams on Friday November 5, as part of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

We have a pair of tickets for Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s octave tasting event in Huntly up for grabs where the winner and a plus one will be treated to some of the best whiskies in their octave and premium octave portfolio.

Valued at £45 per head, the hour-long event will see the innovators of maturation in octave casks highlight their decades of experience.

An octave cask is approximately one eighth the size of a butt and enhances the process of giving each whisky more depth of flavour. The ratio of surface area of wood to volume to liquid is higher and in turn, adds a dimension, bringing out the best of each dram.

The event takes place at 2pm at the business’ headquarters on King Street in Huntly Aberdeenshire. It is strictly for those aged 18 and over.

To be in with the chance of bagging the tickets for yourself, be sure to fill in the below form.

The giveaway closes at 11.45am on Wednesday November 3 and the winner will be notified that day.

