Gin fans in for a treat as festival dedicated to spirit heads straight for Aberdeen

North-east gin fans and connoisseurs will get the chance to sample more than 50 different brands when a drinks festival rolls into town next autumn.

A two-day celebration, The Gin To My Tonic Show will arrive at Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena in Dyce for the first time for two days from Friday August 26 to Saturday August 27.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the event across the weekend, with three sessions available.

The first session will take place on the Friday evening from 6pm to 10pm, while two sessions will run on the Saturday – the first kicking off at noon until 4pm, and the second from 6pm to 10pm.

What to expect

The festival will give gin enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the distillers behind some of Scotland’s and the UK’s biggest brands, with more than 50 premium firms signed up to take part.

More than 250 craft gins and spirits will be available to be sampled, and participants will be able to enjoy various different styles, too.

A flavour of what’s to come…

Distillers will also be sharing vodka, rum, whisky and more, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Samples are included within the ticket price, so ticket holders can try lots of different gins and spirits as part of their fee in order to find a new favourite.

Attendees can purchase full size drinks or cocktails, plus bottles to take home, straight from the distillers themselves and several masterclasses per session will also be running.

The events will cover everything from traditional tasting sessions to cocktails.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “The popularity of gin has gone through the roof in recent years, with many new independent and well-known favourites coming to market with new and unique flavour twists, much to the surprise and delight of gin connoisseurs.

“We are really pleased to welcome the Gin To My Tonic Show next year, and look forward to gin-dulging in everything that it has to offer.”

Previous north-east exhibitors at the Glasgow show have included eeNoo, Esker Gin and The House of Botanicals.

The team at Hrafn Gin have already confirmed their attendance.

Paul Hudson-Jones, managing director of the show, says it is time to celebrate Scotland’s vibrant and innovative craft gin and distilling scene.

He added: “Our ethos has always been to unite gin makers with gin lovers in a fun and immersive way, with a passion for showcasing small batch craft gins and crafts spirits that are not always readily available.

“The festival is unique due to the number of makers in attendance, but also in that you can try multiple spirits onsite as part of your ticket in order to find a new favourite.

“Having run the festival in Glasgow for three years, we are beyond excited to be adding additional dates, such as Aberdeen, and helping fly the flag for Scottish gin makers.”

Tickets

Early bird tickets are priced between £10 and £25. The £10 package includes a show guide, unlimited tastings and access to classes and workshops.

Additionally, the £25 gin connoisseurs package also includes fast track entry, access to a lounge complete with a gin and tonic, cloakroom and shop drop facilities, a tote bag and a branded Copa glass and stainless steel straw.

Tickets are available at thegintomytonic.com/event/gin-festival-aberdeen.

For more on gin…