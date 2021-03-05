7 Creative Cocktail Recipes from the Angus Glens

Hearing from the experts at Angus-based Gin Bothy, here are 7 excellent tipples to try your hand at making this month.
Shaker and ice at the ready, an excellent, fruity number is up first.
1. Blueberry Bramble
A bit of a showstopper.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Original Gin – 50 ml
- Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 20 ml
- Sugar Syrup – 15 ml
- Tonic Water (try Pomegranate & Basil or Cucumber & Watermelon)
- Drizzle of Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur
- Fresh Blueberries
Method
1 Mix with tonic in a Boston shaker with ice.
2 Pour into a glass and drizzle with the Gin Bothy Blueberry Liqueur.
3 Add four blueberries to a cocktail stick and over the glass to garnish.
2. Stirrup Cup Classic
Enjoy some of the finest Scottish flavours.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin – 50 ml
- Sparkling Apple Juice
- Bob’s Bitters Lavender – a few drops
- Apple or Fresh Gorse Flowers
Method
1 Add ice to a long serve glass.
2 Pour over the Gin Bothy Stirrup Cup Gin.
3 Add the sparkling apple juice.
4 Add a couple of drops of Bob’s Bitters Lavender.
5 Garnish with an apple fan or fresh gorse flowers.
3. Thai Chilli Mojito
A bit of a showstopper.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 50 ml
- Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice – 20 ml
- Aperol – 15 ml
- Tonic Water
- Mint Leaves, Coriander Leaves and Chilli Slices
Method
1 Add the mint leaves, coriander and chilli slices to a highball glass.
2 Add the Gin Bothy Liqueur, Aperol and lime juice, muddle together.
3 Add crushed ice, stir with a long stirrer and top up with tonic water.
4 Garnish with a little chilli, mint leaves and coriander.
4. Rhubarb Mule
Perfect for the closing chapters of a memorable meal.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur – 35 ml
- Ginger Beer
- Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
- Cinnamon Stick
1 Gin Bothy Rhubarb Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.
2 Top up with ginger beer.
3 Finish with a squeeze of lime.
4 Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
5. Bothy Spice
A dark chocolate straw or a Mint Matchmaker adds some ‘wow factor’.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur – 35 ml
- Tonic Water or Lemonade
- Dark Chocolate Straw or Mint Matchmaker
- A Sprig of Fresh Mint and Fresh Chilli
Method
1 Add the Gin Bothy Chilli Liqueur to a glass with crushed ice.
2 Top up with tonic or lemonade.
3 Add a dark chocolate straw or Mint Matchmaker.
4 Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint and slice of chilli
6. Amaretto Sour
A cracking cocktail combination.
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Amaretto Liqueur – 50 ml
- Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice – 25 ml
- Sugar Syrup – 15 ml
- Egg White – Half an egg’s worth
- Honeycomb
Method
1 Pour the Amaretto into a shaker with lemon juice, sugar syrup and ice.
2 Strain through a hawthorn strainer into a coupette glass.
3 Add the egg white to the shaker and dry shake.
4 Double strain to remove the bubbles and grate honeycomb on top.
7. Raspberry Fizz
Excellent when paired with a delicious dessert!
Ingredients
- Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur – 35 ml (or double up if you want an extra fruity gin fizz!)
- Prosecco or Champagne
- Fresh Raspberries
- A Sprig of Fresh Mint
Method
1 Add the Gin Bothy Raspberry Liqueur to a Champagne flute glass.
2 Top up with Prosecco or Champagne.
3 Add fresh raspberries.
4 Garnish with a sprig of mint.
Handcrafted in the Glens of Angus
Please drink responsibly. You must be over 18 to purchase products containing alcohol.
