From paella to churros, The Wee Tapas Box brings the joy of Spanish cuisine to Fife’s streets

Spanish street food has taken on a life of its own in Fife thanks to Alicia Aparicio and The Wee Tapas Box that has been hitting the streets since April 2020.

If you’ve been anywhere in Fife where there’s a street food market, you’ll likely have already come across The Wee Tapas Box.

Run by Alicia Aparicio, her street food offering came about as she wanted to take her Spanish cuisine to people