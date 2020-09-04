From a cook-along with Judy Murray to virtual food festivals, what’s in store for Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight?

Here are some of the events you won’t want to miss taking place during this year’s Scottish Food & Drink’s Food Fortnight.

Kicking off tomorrow, the fortnight-long event dedicated to showcasing the very best food and drink the country has to offer, Scottish Food & Drink’s Food Fortnight, is not to be missed.

Highlighting produce from every corner, the annual celebration shines a spotlight on the suppliers, products and people who contribute to Scotland’s £15 billion food and drink industry.

Taking place for the 11th year, the festival continues until September 20, with the majority of the events taking place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impacts it has had on the industry.

This year’s Fortnight focuses on the Local Legends who have kept our stomachs and fridges full throughout lockdown and beyond, and who continue to make Scotland’s larder the envy of the world.

With celebrities like sporting star Judy Murray, well-known chefs, food and drink influencers and top restaurateurs signed up to take part, there’s plenty to look forward to.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland’s food and drink industry has been hard-hit during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why it’s more important than ever that we, as consumers, support Scottish producers and buy Scottish products.

“Unlike the previous 10 years of the Fortnight, this year things have to be done a little bit differently to keep everyone safe. The range of online cook-alongs, events and other activity is a fantastic way for us all to connect with each other and incredible people and brands that drive the industry.

“As one of Scotland’s most innovative sectors, the entrepreneurial spirit that runs through it has helped many businesses adapt to the challenges faced by coronavirus. The recovery may be drawn out, but I have no doubt that with such a resilient industry and a public appetite to support local suppliers, that Scottish food and drink will continue to excel.

“Now, more than ever, we’re seeing a real and tangible pride in our food and drink and the Fortnight is a fantastic way for anyone and everyone to get involved.”

Cook-along with Tennis ace Judy Murray

If you’re logging on to any cook-along on social media this weekend, make sure you check out Judy Murray’s Instagram page on Sunday morning (September 6) at 10am, when she will be rustling up a delicious dessert.

Cooking in the kitchen of Dunblane’s Cromlix Hotel, the mother of Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie Murray, Judy will create popular Scottish sweet cranachan with the help of the hotel’s top chefs.

Judy said: “In Scotland, we’re so lucky to be blessed with such brilliant ingredients and a vibrant industry full of talented and hard-working people. I’m thrilled to get behind the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight campaign to celebrate the people and products that make Scotland’s produce the best in the world.

“With the help of the amazing chefs at Cromlix, I’ll be making a deliciously decadent cranachan for my Instagram cook-a-long on Sunday morning. I’ll also be keeping an eye out for recipe inspiration and new products to try throughout the fortnight.”

Taste of Grampian

The north-east’s biggest one-day food and drink festival is going virtual for the first time in its 21 years.

Attracting more than 14,000 visitors, Taste of Grampian has lined up a whole host of top local chefs and outstanding food and drink producers for the event which takes place from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

From cooking demonstrations to gin tastings, not to mention whisky masterclasses and dessert making classes, there’s something to suit all tastes throughout the festival weekend.

There will also be entertainment from local artists and acts, too, bringing that real festival feeling to the event.

With six different virtual tents featuring produce from across Scotland to pick from and chefs including Craig Wilson from Eat on the Green, Kevin Dalglish from The Chester and Roots Catering’s Nick Coetzer, lined up to take part, this events is one not to be missed.

How will a virtual festival work? Well known local foodie, Society Associate Editor Julia Bryce has all the answers to how this years virtual festival will work and how you can get involved in Taste of Grampian 2020! 🍓🧀🍸🍇For full event details visit our website 👇🏼 www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk Posted by Taste Of Grampian on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Explore Scottish Seafood with Chef Gary Maclean

On this live video call, Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean will show you how to cook two quick and easy seafood dishes – one featuring Scottish smoked salmon and the other langoustines.

He’ll cook up a fillet of native Hebridean salmon with warm potato salad, capers, a poached egg and asparagus, and, for dessert he will show you how to make a traditional cranachan made with seasonal fruit, Stoats oats, Equi’s Ice Cream and Heather Hills honey with chocolate shavings. Gary will also show viewers how to make grilled langoustine with Tain cheddar, fennel, pea, herb salad and aioli.

The free online event takes place tomorrow from 5-6.30pm and those interested can register here.

Foraging Fortnight

While majority of the Foraging Fortnight events have been rescheduled, Orkney is still running full steam ahead with a packed itinerary of events.

Going online for the first time, event organisers of Orkney’s Foraging Fortnight have set up a YouTube channel where people from across the globe can tune in to find out more about what the island has to offer.

Running as part of the 30th Orkney International Science Festival, the 60-70 event-strong programme will run until Sunday September 13 and will feature everything from cookery demonstrations to foraging walks, not to mention coastal tours and more.

For more information on the fortnight click here.