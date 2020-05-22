Friday Fakeaway: Recreate Nando’s peri peri chicken and chips at home

If you’re missing your usual restaurant and takeaway go-tos then look no further as Brian Stormont comes to the rescue with his own take on the popular dish.

Everyone likes a cheeky Nando’s – well it’s certainly a phrase synonymous with a visit to the popular restaurant chain.

I must confess I am not a frequent Nando’s diner, but I do often make my own peri peri chicken at home and it has never been a disappointment.

Personally, I believe there are two ways of making it. Both work well and both are lovely and juicy.

I either choose to make mine with a dry spice mix or simply by using a shop-bought sauce.

Of course, you also want the fries – but they, too, are simple and delicious.

I also cheat by using already combined Cajun seasoning for the dried method which basically provides almost all the spices and herbs you need and then you just need to add a few more.

The sauce version of the recipe is the easiest, but if you make the dried version you won’t go back.

And, of course, you can use the sauce with the dry version too when you sit down to eat.

My recipe uses chicken thighs because I believe they have more flavour, but chicken breasts work just as well.

Peri peri chicken with chips

(Serves 3)

Ingredients

(Dry method)

Six boneless chicken thighs

Cajun seasoning

Dried oregano

Dried parsley

Ground coriander

Ground ginger

Clove of garlic, chopped or minced

Two tbsp oil

Method

(Dry)

Using a sharp knife, carve 2cm slits in the chicken. In a large dish combine all the spice ingredients and give them a good mix, then add the oil and then rub it all into your chicken and leave to marinade for as long as you like. I recommend at least an hour. Heat a griddle pan and then cook the chicken for about 15-20 minutes turning four times to achieve those lovely criss-cross marks that you associate with griddled chicken.

Ingredients

(Sauce)

Six boneless chicken thighs

Any shop-bought peri peri sauce.

Method

(Sauce)

Roast your chicken in the oven (180C) or halogen oven (15-20 minutes) until it is cooked all the way through. Carve your chicken into five or six slices. Combine with the sauce dependant on how saucy and spicy you like it.

For the peri peri chips:

Use any shop-bought frozen French fries and simply shake some of your peri peri spice mix over them and give them a good shake. You can also buy the seasoning ready-made, but it is much cheaper- and more satisfying – to make your own as above. I then cook them in the oven, about 10 degrees above recommended temperature to get them really crispy, for about 20 minutes. If you own one, they cook brilliantly in a halogen oven.

Serve everything with a simple salad of lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add a chargrilled sweetcorn, again readily available to buy fresh or frozen. You can peri peri this up too if you fancy.