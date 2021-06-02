Former cafe bus owner opens new store focused on supporting local producers in Aberdeen

The former owner of The Highlander Cafe Bus in Aberdeen has opened a new shop in the city’s west end.

Ramona Obafemi, who ran The Highlander Cafe Bus, which sits on the Esplanade at Aberdeen Beach, until it was purchased by new owners in October last year, has revealed the opening of her new first store on Great Western Road.

Its opening stems from the success of Ramona’s online marketplace, Mad Potato, which was launched by the entrepreneur in December last year.

The online marketplace was originally launched to help boost the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic and acts as a one-stop-shop for people to get their hands on produce from their favourite city and shire businesses.

The store, which will share the same name and offering as the marketplace, will provide goods such as meat, fruit and vegetables, cupboard fillers, dairy and seafood.

Businesses that feature will include From Bakery Lane in Kintore, The Bread Maker in Aberdeen, Wark Farm in Alford, Singularity Sauce Co. in Tarves, Deeside Water Company in Ballater, Ola Oils in Inverurie, and more.

In with the new

Ramona said she has planned on opening the store for some time now.

Work commenced on the project in March and was completed in the last week.

She said: “There has been a lot of work involved as the unit was quite an old one.

“I think people will like the fact that everything is responsibly sourced. I proudly display quite a few local businesses in it, everything in my shop has a story.

“From the sign above the shop, which was handmade by local artist Black Canvas, to each and every product inside.

“This is what I love the most about Mad Potato – the stories. I have taken the time and have met quite a few of my suppliers, which has involved visiting their farms, learning the way they do things, understanding their wins and challenges, and seeing the passion they put into their products.”

Ramona says the Mad Potato website will continue to operate and offer home deliveries.

This service is available from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday for the following postcodes: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB22, AB23, AB24, AB35. Next day delivery is also available.

“The online shop is doing well, but I thought it would be super if we had a place where people can also see the products we hold in person,” Ramona added.

“We have a few more products online for the likes of butchery and fruits and vegetables, but we also have products in-store that are not yet up on the site – they will be soon, we’re just uploading them.

“We have increased our list of suppliers and work with quite a few more local, Scottish and UK-wide businesses that are sustainable and show commitment to enriching the lives of the local communities where they operate, and have a positive impact on the environment.

“The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm. We will however be looking at potentially extending the hours to Sunday, or even opening earlier or staying open later depending on demand.”

