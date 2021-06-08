Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Food review: It’s not just the food that is the star of the show at The Esslemont in Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
08/06/2021, 11:45 am
© Supplied by Karla SinclairPan-seared black cod.
Pan-seared black cod.

On the back of reopening and launching new menus for diners, Karla Sinclair headed to The Esslemont to try out some dishes from the restaurant’s latest spring/summer menu.

There is no doubt that the north-east is flooded with spectacular cafes, restaurants and bars.

But I must confess, The Esslemont, based in the former Esslemont and Macintosh building on Union Street in Aberdeen, has always been up there as one of my favourites.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register