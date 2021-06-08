Food review: It’s not just the food that is the star of the show at The Esslemont in Aberdeen

On the back of reopening and launching new menus for diners, Karla Sinclair headed to The Esslemont to try out some dishes from the restaurant’s latest spring/summer menu.

There is no doubt that the north-east is flooded with spectacular cafes, restaurants and bars.

But I must confess, The Esslemont, based in the former Esslemont and Macintosh building on Union Street in Aberdeen, has always been up there as one of my favourites.