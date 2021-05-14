Food Review: Aberdeen’s Saigon gets seal of approval for flavours of the East

It has become apparent that when it comes to restaurants specialising in Chinese cuisine in Aberdeen, there are few and far between in comparison to takeaway outlets.

When I was growing up, I remember visiting the likes on Yan on Union Street and Zen Oriental on Crown Street with my friends or family for a treat, and boy did we love it.

But when I look at the restaurant landscape of Aberdeen now, there are very few venues who will now offer dine-in options with many leaning towards takeaway.

One Chinese eatery which does still operate as a dine-in restaurant is Saigon on Crown Terrace. I have eaten there before and it has never failed me yet.

© Supplied by Saigon

Craving some noodles and crispy seaweed, I took to their Facebook page to discover they were offering 10% off to anyone ordering directly from their website. Almost instantly I found myself scrolling through their menu, calling through my boyfriend to make his selections. We were getting Chinese tonight whether he liked it or not.

When I was little my dad would always order crispy seaweed with our Chinese. At the age of seven, I never understood why he would want to eat seaweed but I was always intrigued and loved trying new things. I thought it would be salty and chewy, but in fact it was fried, crispy and much sweeter than imagined.

I remember finding out a few years later that this ‘seaweed’ was in fact Chinese cabbage. Thanks dad for the heads up. And years later I still order the stuff as a side with my meal.

After placing the order online it was around 30 minutes later our food arrived.

The Food

The delivery was swift and I made a quick exit back up our communal flat stairs to get stuck in. We’d ordered a big selection of dishes and even received some freebies as our order was over £25. Bonus.

Our starter offering consisted of duck spring rolls, honey chilli spare ribs and now chicken wings and vegetable spring rolls too, thanks to the restaurant’s freebie offer.

© Supplied by Saigon

The duck rolls were incredibly moist when biting into them and the meat tore away from the crunchy pastry case, there was four of them, unlike the free veggie ones of which there were six. They were small and stumpy in comparison to the large, packed duck ones and were stuffed with shredded veg including carrot and cabbage.

On the spare ribs front, the pork was succulent and lathered in the sticky sweet chilli sauce. It had a minor kick to it, but it was more sweet than anything which actually worked well with the tender pork. There were six different ribs which was more than enough for two.

© Supplied by Saigon

For mains, I’d ordered the sweet and sour king prawns (Hong Kong style) and my other half had decided to try the salt and chilli shredded chicken. A side of spicy noodles, egg fried rice and seaweed, of course, also accompanied.

The king prawn dish was delicious. Not too sweet and definitely a little more sour, I loved the balance of the flavours. The king prawns themselves had been lightly battered, but the crustacean inside was juicy and plump and tasted of great quality.

© Supplied by Saigon

The veg was al dente, with the sweetness of the red pepper more poignant than the rather sour green pepper. The white onion was fragrant on the palate, too, while the pineapple was much softer, both in texture and in flavour.

I’d decided to try the egg fried rice with it which was enjoyable. A more savoury flavour, there was plenty of egg throughout and it was cooked well.

© Supplied by Saigon

My boyfriend enjoyed his salt and chilli shredded chicken, although it was the chopped red and green chillies and the shredded onion which really brought the flavour to this dish.

The chicken was battered and had been fried, too. It wasn’t overcooked as such, but was a little drier than he had hoped.

As for the spicy noodles, they were hot. My boyfriend loves spice so this was right up his street. Made with beansprouts the noodles almost looked unassuming to the eye, but after some digging an array of chopped green chillies were uncovered. It was a warm, growing spice that lingered on your tongue. It wasn’t overly sharp, and didn’t hit you in the face, but it grew over time and he loved every warming mouthful.

I decided to steer clear, not wanting to mix sweet and sour with spice, too.

© Supplied by Saigon

The final component to this monstrous feast was the crispy seaweed.

Topped with brown sugar, the Chinese cabbage had been fried heavily and was crisp to the touch. It was sweet, with a slight saltiness balancing out the brown sugar topping. The perfect accompaniment to the meal, it brought that much-needed texture into the offering and danced on my tongue as it started to disintegrate.

We had ordered far too much and were far too full to take on any more food. The complementary prawn crackers had gone down a storm for scooping up my sauce and the free chicken wings, which were also fried, were a hit with my other half who rather enjoyed gnawing on them to the bone.

© Supplied by Saigon

The Verdict

Saigon has once again delivered great quality food at an affordable price. What I really enjoyed was how they have tried to give back to customers supporting them directly by offering them free items when they spend a certain amount, and a 10% discount if you order direct on Facebook.

This was a nice touch and because I knew I was already going to be spending over the amount, it was an added extra to receive.

The food was a hit as always and my king prawn dish was most certainly a highlight for me, likewise the spicy noodles for my boyfriend. I really enjoyed how fresh the food tasted and there was a great amount of different flavours compiled into one eating experience.

And the seaweed is just as good as it was nearly two decades on.

Price: £34.10 plus £2.50 delivery and 50p service charge

Address: 29 Crown Terrace, Aberdeen, AB11 6HD

Order online at www.saigontakeaway.co.uk. For orders over £15 customers receive free prawn crackers, and for orders over £25 you get a choice of vegetable rolls or chicken wings.

