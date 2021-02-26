Food review: Aberdeen’s Cognito on the Corner serves up fine fare

I did something I don’t think I’ve ever done the other week. I ordered my first roast takeaway.

To be honest, I’m not the biggest roast lover, so you’re probably thinking I’m setting myself up for failure.

A roast was never really a big deal in my house growing up, but if my friends could hear me now, they’d tell me how important Sunday lunch, more importantly a roast, is in their weekend ritual.

However, it wasn’t a Sunday I ordered my roast, and it wasn’t for lunch. In fact, it was a Saturday night, and I had pre-ordered it from Cognito on the Corner in Aberdeen that afternoon on the phone – bagging the last slot around 7.30pm.

Ordering on the phone was easy and I also paid at the time, too. I was advised to arrive on time and ring the bell which was on a table in one of the windows on the Beechgrove Terrace side of the building.

© Supplied by Julia Bryce/DCT Medi

So, arrive I did. I wasn’t the only one waiting to ring the bell, so socially distanced from the two others around me until it was my turn to ring the bell after sanitising my hands.

A member of staff advised it would be a 10 minute wait and that they would deliver it to my car. And, no sooner than I had got back into the car my boyfriend was keeping warm, I received a knock on the door and happily took our bag of goodies off the staff member.

I could feel the heat of the food on my lap as we drove home, and although it was still warm, we decided to heat it up in the microwave anyway.

The Food

We’d ordered a main each, a side and a dessert to satisfy my sweet cravings. We plated everything up as it came firing out the microwave and sat down with a movie on Netflix.

My boyfriend has been eyeing up the side dish of potato wedges with barbecue chicken and jalapenos so was eager to try them out. It was a decent portion and there was plenty of the soft shredded barbecue chicken smothered all over them. The cheese had melted quite a lot and had started to congeal on cooling – as cheese does when you reheat it. The flavour of the barbecue sauce was great, it was slightly smoky, fruity, and oh-so sweet, and the cheddar added some nuttiness which complemented the wedges which were fluffy on the inside with a tougher exterior because they were skin-on.

We couldn’t detect the jalapenos, or the heat from them, so we were unsure if they had been missed.

© Supplied by Julia Bryce/DCT Medi

The roast was my main priority and looked excellent in its recyclable brown cardboard box. All the colours of the veg popped and the size of the Yorkshire pudding surprised me when it tried to pop out. I’d opted for beef instead of chicken as you had to order for two if you fancied the poultry option. It is important to note, the roasts are only available at weekends, too.

While the beef was full of flavour, it was a little overdone for my liking by the time we got home. I like my beef medium rare and it was more on the medium side by the time we made it home. There was a good amount of it and there wasn’t much fat on it either.

Accompanying it was a takeaway coffee cup filled with gravy. I poured it all over the plate, topping it up on my beef as I made my way through it.

The potatoes consisted of one boiled potato and two roasties. The boiled one was lovely, buttery and sweet and the roast potatoes were crisp on the outside with a fluffy interior. My knife glided through them all and they had a brilliant flavour to them which made me think they had been cooked in some sort of fat like goose fat.

The veg including the sweet carrot, runner beans, spinach and cabbage, was vibrant in colour and flavour, and cooked well. The beans slightly al dente which I loved and the mealie pudding on the side was fragrant with spices, although a little drier than I would have liked – again, partly probably because of reheating at home. I lathered on some of the gravy which did the trick.

A monstrous Yorkshire pudding, it was cooked well and boasted a squidgy centre and a crispier outside. The turnip was lush. It was incredibly sweet and really complemented the gravy and the beef.

© Supplied by Julia Bryce/DCT Medi

The chicken and bacon tagliatelle was nice, and the flavour was most certainly there. He loves bacon so was delighted there was a reasonable amount in the mix. The sauce, of which he was keen on having some more of, was creamy and cheesy. It had lightly covered the pasta, like traditional carbonara should be, but wished he could have had a little more lathered throughout.

Succulent, the chicken pieces were cooked to perfection and the pasta was also just right.

© Supplied by Julia Bryce/DCT Medi

For dessert, the sticky toffee pudding (my favourite) was a must. Served with a side of cream it was topped with plenty of butterscotch sauce and was incredibly moist.

We banged it in the oven for a minute to warm it up and my goodness was that a winning move.

The sauce was delicious, and the sponge itself was a little spicy with cinnamon and mixes spice. It was light, but dense at the same time, and it was clear plenty of dates had been used in making it. It was our favourite dish of the night and one we happily fought over to get the last spoonful.

Sticky toffee pudding.

The Verdict

Cognito on the Corner most certainly has a great menu on offer with pastas, haggis bon bons, salads, burgers, scampi, fish and chips and so much more all featuring.

It is a wholesome menu featuring home comforts and produces the quality dishes you’d expect if you were rocking up to the joint.

While reheating some of the dishes maybe hadn’t done them as much justice as they would have received had we enjoyed them there and then, it was still a rather enjoyable meal and I would certainly look to ordering from the venue again.

Price: £32.50

Address: 1 Midstocket Road, Aberdeen, AB15 5NE

To place an order for collection from Cognito on the Corner call 01224 977896.

Orders need to be placed in advance on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm and 6pm for collection between 4pm and 8pm, or Sundays from noon to 4pm for collection between 2pm and 6pm.

For more food reviews…