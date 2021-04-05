First look: Aberdeen’s The Fourmile reveals plans for new coffee shop in time for reopening

A north-east restaurant and bar will boast a new coffee shop within it when it reopens in line with government guidelines later this month.

The Fourmile in Kingswells which is part of The McGinty’s Group, is undertaking a refurbishment of its conservatory area transforming it into a stylish cafe for reopening on Monday April 26.

The new space will be named The Fowrie Garden Cafe in reference to its nickname from its heyday and is set to offer a relaxing neighbourhood space for the local community to enjoy.

The Fowrie Garden Cafe has been designed by architects Nicoll Russell Studios and will be open daily serving up a selection of hot drinks with coffee from local producers Caber Coffee, alongside breakfast bites, cakes and treats plus lunchtime favourites which will also be available for takeaway.

Set within the conservatory area of the building, the space will feature a new coffee counter to showcase its offering alongside an ice cream counter. The area will have a tranquil garden cafe feel to it with stylish furniture and a new food menu to complement.

Co-owner of The Fourmile Darren Young said: “The Fourmile is very family-oriented with its local community at its core but we felt the area was missing a space where friends can catch up over coffee, enjoy a light bite or even meet with business colleagues in a relaxing setting.

“Although a relatively minor refurbishment, we feel the interior changes and new concept will make a huge difference to the atmosphere and provide the community with an excellent place to unwind and, importantly after lockdown, spend time with loved ones.”

The venue has also updated its restaurant and lounge area in line with the new look cafe and has invested in its external areas with a new decked space and marquee for al fresco dining along with a new bike rack.

Director of The McGinty’s Group Allan Henderson added: “It goes without saying that the last year has been very challenging for the hospitality sector, but it is important to use this time to evaluate and reinvest in our venues.

“The Fourmile has been a big part of the Kingswells and surrounding areas and we feel The Fowrie will provide the perfect meeting point for local customers and also passersby who may be out walking or cycling. It’s going to have a stylish homely feel that will further complement our restaurant and bar area and we really can’t wait to welcome customers back.”

The Fowrie Garden Cafe will seat 40 covers, while the restaurant area can cater for 100 covers. Outside, decking and marquee can house 100 people sitting and will continue to operate its social distancing rules both inside and outside.

The cafe will be open from 8am on Monday April 26 along with the restaurant and outside area from noon. The public bar area called The Smiddy, which was renovated when the group took over in 2016, will open from the May 17.

The McGinty’s Group is currently going through a recruitment drive for all of its nine venues.

