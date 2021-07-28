Wild Fire Pizza’s authentic Neapolitan pizza has hungry customers clamouring for more with new cafe

For the latest episode in our street food series, Brian Stormont chatted with John King the man behind Wild Fire Pizza in Fife.

If you are on the lookout for authentic Neapolitan pizza then street food vendor Wild Fire Pizza could be the answer to your prayers.

Run by former chef John King for the last five years, Wild Fire Pizza has been serving up tasty slices of the Italian favourite in and around Newport on Tay, as well as being a familiar sight at weddings.