Father’s Day: The foodie-inspired guide to the top local gifts and experiences

Looking for the ultimate gifts for your foodie-loving father? We’ve got you covered…

Father’s Day is just around the corner (Sunday June 21) and to help you get your dad – or the man in your life – a great gift, we’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you an inspired range of products and experiences.

From virtual pasta-making classes, to hampers and boxes packed full of tasty goodies, there’s something to suit all the food-loving fathers in our round-up.

Whisky or IPA beer chocolates from Cocoa Ooze

Made with local whisky and beer, these chocolate truffles from Aberdeen’s Cocoa Ooze are sure to put your dad in a great mood this Father’s Day. A milk chocolate centre with whisky or beer covered in a mix of dark or milk chocolate, what’s not to love?

Coming in boxes of 12 or 24, a box of 12 costs £12 while 24 is priced at £22.

Order yours here.

Biltong box

The team at Big Beefy’s Biltong in Aberdeen has created this box of biltong goodies for the dads who love their meat.

Featuring two sliced original, chilli and honey mustard packs, an original and chilli droewors, and a whole piece of original biltong made using prime Scotch beef PGI, this is one box meat-lovers will definitely enjoy if you’re looking for a unique gift.

You can also include a personalised message, too!

The boxes retail at £40 and include free shipping and can be ordered here.

The hottest locally made hot sauces

If your old man loves spice, then any of the products, including this Het Sass by Singularity Sauce Co. in Aberdeenshire is a must.

Ranging from £5.50 to £7, there’s a whole host of flavours, including reapers and mangoes, bonnets and pears, habaneros and carrots and jalapenos and apples, to name a few. Why not treat him to a few and make up your own hot sauce hamper?

To purchase, click here.

Pasta making class

Cook up a storm in the kitchen by attending a virtual pasta making class hosted by Pasta. While some may not live with their dad, this is a great way to virtually meet up and celebrate the occasion together.

Owner Francesco Di Nicola will lead the class and will guide you on how to make your own pasta dough and different pasta shapes from the comfort of your own home.

A pasta kit will arrive a few days before.

Classes cost £20 and last for two hours. They run from noon and 5pm every Saturday and can be booked here.

Gourmet Cheese Co. Father’s Day box

Why not treat him to a delicious cheese hamper/box packed full of goods? From artisan cheeses to scrumptious chutneys, not to mention an array of biscuits or crackers, the team at Gourmet Cheese Co. can conjure up a box of cheese from across Scotland he’ll be delighted to receive.

Place your order via the website, here or call the shop direct on 01224 566530. Prices vary.

Cake and Mini Keg Gift Set

Teaming up with Wild Thistle Cake Design, Burnside Brewery in Aberdeenshire has a range of gift sets for Father’s Day, including this one which features a cake and a keg.

The chocolate or Malteaser cake goes perfectly with the five litre keg (with brew of your choice) and will make a cracking gift for any dad.

The set costs £36, click here to purchase.

Keep Daddy Thriving box

Packed full of goodies this tailor-made hamper is a great gift for dad this year. Featuring a range of products from local independent retailers, there’s even coffee from the Roaring Stag Coffee in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, not to mention beer, hot sauce, and more.

There are two box sizes of gift box available – a small box which contains 4-5 items (£39) and a large which contains 6-7 items (£55).

For more information, click here.