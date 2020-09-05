Family recipe: A moreish Scotch Lamb dish with braised shank, red lentil stew and parsley salad

If you’re looking for an easy-to-make ‘wow factor’ lamb dish, we’ve got just the recipe for you.

Braised Scotch Lamb shank with red lentil stew and parsley salad sounds like the perfect marriage of flavours for a weekend treat.

Love Lamb Week is a national campaign driven by Quality Meat Scotland and running until September 7, and this recipe from Graham Mitchell, head chef at the Newmachar Hotel, is a great way to include more lamb in your family’s mealtimes.

Easy to cook up, this dish is a twist on the traditional Sunday lunch and is sure to put smiles on all the family’s faces.

With succulent lamb on the bone and a red lentil stew, you can also serve it off the bone cut up into smaller pieces making it easier for little ones to enjoy.

Also available to order at the hotel if you’re not up to cooking, Graham has two lamb dishes running throughout the duration of the campaign which will see a pan-seared Scotch Lamb rump with braised neck and crispy sweetbread, pomme puree, broad beans, chanterelles and jus, be added to the menu, too.

He said: “We are passionate about only using the best quality, local meats on our menu that meet the highest standard when it comes to quality and welfare.

“It has also been fantastic to take part in Love Lamb Week with Quality Meat Scotland and we hope our customers enjoy trying the Scotch Lamb dishes we will have on our menus.”

Fancy giving it a go yourself? Check out Graham’s recipe below.

Braised Scotch Lamb shank with red lentil stew and a parsley salad

Ingredients

Lamb shanks:

4 Scotch Lamb shanks

1 onion

1 celery

1 carrot

3 garlic clove

3 rosemary

250ml red wine

2 litres lamb stock

Red lentil stew:

½ onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, sliced

½ carrot, diced

185g dried red lentils

Reduced stock from the lamb shanks

Cumin powder, to taste

½ bunch parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad:

1 shallot, peeled and cut in rings

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

100ml rapeseed oil

8 white anchovy fillets

1 tbsp baby capers

Salt

Small bunch picked parsley leaves

Method

Lamb shank:

1. Pre-heat the oven 200°C. Heat a little oil in a casserole dish and brown the lamb on all sides, remove from dish set aside.

3. Add all vegetables, the garlic and rosemary to the pan and cook until softened and golden brown, stir in the red wine.

4. Return lamb shanks to the casserole dish cover with the stock, place lid on a dish and transfer to the oven for 2.5 hours.

5. When ready, remove the lamb, pass the stock through a sieve into a saucepan, simmer and reduce by half, set aside.

Red lentil stew:

1. Heat a little oil in a pan and add the onion, garlic and carrot.

2. Sweat down until softened, add lentils and then enough stock to half cover them, simmer gently, adding more of the stock as its absorbed, for about 20 minutes until the lentils are cooked and the consistency of a sauce.

3. Season to taste with salt and pepper and cumin. Stir in chopped parsley.

Salad

1. Put the shallot into a bowl and pour over the vinegar, add the oil, anchovies and capers and mix together, season to taste with salt, pour dressing over the parsley, mix well.

To plate

Warm the lentils and place the warm shank on top and the salad on the side and glaze with reduced stock. Serve and enjoy.