EXCLUSIVE: Shiprow Village development to breathe new life into historic Aberdeen street

Two Aberdeen business owners plan to revamp the Shiprow area of Aberdeen’s city centre with a new regeneration plan.

Mary Martin of the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on Market Street and Keith Martin, who owns neighbouring businesses The Craftsman Company and Malone’s Irish Bar, have shared plans of Shiprow Village – a new project which could see the street become a food and drink haven.

The duo look to repurpose the derelict buildings on the street in collaboration with local business owners and independent traders to inject new life into the area.

Shiprow is one of the most historic areas of Aberdeen with documents dating it back

as far as 1281.

Originally the main entrance to the city, it was a key trading port and the area is steeped in merchant history with the Aberdeen Maritime Museum also based there.

It has slowly been redeveloped throughout the past 12 years, with the addition of pubs and food venues including Fierce Bar Aberdeen and outdoor restaurant and beer garden The Ivy Lodge, which Keith also owns, helping to bring customers back to the area.

There is also a cinema, a hotel, a gym and bowling firm, Lane 7, currently based on the road.

The plans

The Shiprow Village project is to take many of the historic and culturally-significant uninhabited units and regenerate them into a vibrant hub that will become a go-to destination.

The vision for the village is to begin with eclectic pop-up food offerings, and then

develop further craft shops, beauty and creative services, start-up offices, bars, and

restaurants.

It is hoped that the variety of merchants will encourage tourists to visit the area, and inspire locals to shop, eat and drink locally.

The project will provide a platform and opportunities for local vendors, and deliver a well-needed boost for the local hospitality trade.

Who’s involved?

Businesses already involved in the project include Fierce Bar, The Ivy Lodge, Malone’s Irish Bar, Molly’s Bistro, Aberdeen Douglas Hotel and The Craftsman Company.

All of these venues are either based on Shiprow or the surrounding streets including Guild Street, Market Street and Exchequer Row.

Mary Martin, said: “After an extremely challenging period for the people of Aberdeen,

and its hospitality trade, we’re excited to mark the start of a new chapter, with the

revival of the area, and the development of something special with Shiprow Village.”

Keith Martin is coordinating the project and is looking forward to progressing the plans with Aberdeen City Council and local business owners.

He emphasised the historical significance of the development area is of huge importance.

He said: “The next step is to take the plans to the council. The stage we’re looking at progressing just now is having pop-up venues in the area, and then adding more as the project progresses.

“We’ve had a huge interest in the project from the traders and the public, which is great.

“We’re busy researching the meaningful history of Shiprow and we want to tell its long and fascinating story as part of the development process.

“We’re also looking at ways in which the local community can become involved in the storytelling and cultural elements of the project.”

