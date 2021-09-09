Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: North-east firm toasts new Guinness World Record for filling the largest bottle of malt whisky

By Julia Bryce
09/09/2021, 1:45 pm Updated: 09/09/2021, 2:16 pm

A Guinness World Record has been beaten with the largest bottle of malt whisky ever to be filled now sitting at a whopping 1.8 metres high.

Holding 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, the bottle is now the biggest in the world.

Employees at Aberdeenshire-based specialist independent whisky merchants, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, took more than an hour to fill the bottle which was crowned the new champion by Jack Brockbank, the official judge from Guinness World Records.

Jack was on hand to verify the achievement which beat the last record recorded.

The title was previously help by The Famous Grouse Experience which was confirmed back in August 2012 at 1.7m high, holding 228 litres or 50.15 gallons of their popular blend.

A new Guinness World Record for filling the largest bottle of malt whisky was achieved in the north-east as a 1.8m bottle of whisky was bottled by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

This bottle which is owned by whisky companies Rosewin Holdings and Fah Mai Holdings, beat the previous record by 83 litres.

The firms had acquired two sister casks of 32-year-old Macallan specifically for the event, which were married together by the Duncan Taylor team.

Chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, Euan Shand, was delighted to be involved in the bottling of the world record holder.

He said: “We were asked to bottle this whisky because of the care and attention we pay to all our whiskies and it was an honour to be part of this record title right here in our Huntly headquarters.”

Jack Brockbank, the official judge from Guinness World Records.

The record-breaking whisky will head on the road to a London auction house later in the year where it will be auctioned off.

And those involved in this record believe it may break a second world record for the highest price for a bottle of whisky ever purchased.

Jon Land, Rosewin Holdings director of operations, added: “It’s a surreal feeling
to be here now with the record and this bottle – what you see is the culmination
of two years hard work, endless twists and turns, challenges and setbacks, and Covid!

“But we are all immensely proud to be finally able to say, ‘job done’.”

Left to right: UK Adventurer of the Year Will Copestake, the Paralympian gold medal cyclist Karen Darke, the first person to row the Atlantic from America to England, Olly Hicks and the first black Briton to reach the North Pole Dwayne Fields.

The event today also tied in with a campaign promoting 11 titans of exploration including the world’s greatest explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes.

All record breakers in their own right, several of the explorers were at the event including Paralympian gold medal cyclist Karen Darke, UK Adventurer of the Year Will Copestake, the first black Briton to reach the North Pole Dwayne Fields and the first person to row the Atlantic from America to England, Olly Hicks.

They oversaw a further 168 special bottles of 50cl Macallan that were created to go on general sale, all promoting each explorer with an inspirational quote and featuring their chosen charities.

These bottles will be available by auction later in the year.

