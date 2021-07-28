EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay teams up with Scottish distiller to launch first gin

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has collaborated with St Andrews distillers, Eden Mill, to create his new Six Rivers gin range which launches this September.

The multi-Michelin star chef who has an OBE and is best known for his appearances in multiple TV shows including Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, has partnered with the local gin and whisky makers to create the range which uses some of the best Scottish ingredients.

Born in Scotland, but celebrated across the world, this is Ramsay’s first step into the UK spirits market.

The Six Rivers gin collaboration pushes boundaries in the craft of distilling and the first release, Six Rivers: Eden Gin is inspired by the unique flavours of Fife and is named after the Eden River, which runs past Eden Mill’s climate positive distillery near St Andrews.

Fife botanicals

The gin’s featured botanicals include a new Scottish super berry called the honeyberry, which grows less than 15 miles from Eden Mill’s distillery, and seaweed locally harvested in Crail by Mara Seaweed.

A bespoke and sustainable glass bottle has been designed for Six Rivers and uses 18% less glass than the industry standard.

Gordon Ramsay said: “There is a dynamic and vibrant gin industry within the UK. As one of the world’s fastest growing spirits segments, it’s been clear to me for a while that gin has huge appeal.

“The team at Eden Mill have an innovative approach to the art of distilling, it has been a joy to work with them and I really respect their passion for their craft.

“We set out to create a narrative from the area around the distillery, to forage ingredients and develop flavours that told a story and I absolutely believe we have done that.

“I’m very proud of the range of products we’ve produced. With the beautiful native ingredients and stunning bottles I can’t wait for everyone to have a drink on me!”

Retailing at £29 the 40.6% ABV Six Rivers: Eden Gin comes in a 70cl bottle and is a limited small batch release which will be available from selected retailers from October.

Glen Turner will distribute the gin to the off-trade.

‘An honour’

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, St. Andrews added: “It has been an honour to work closely with Gordon to create the Six Rivers collection.

“His knowledge and understanding of flavour is incomparable, and it has been a real joy bringing our teams together to create a collection of drinks so reflective and personal to his character, tastes and passions.’

“We are particularly proud to work with the ingredients from the landscape of our home to create a collaboration gin we can both be proud of.

“The larder of Fife is one of edible gold, and we’re delighted to be supporting an ecosystem of small independent producers within 15 miles of our climate positive distillery to gather outstanding ingredients. This is the first time the honeyberry has ever been used in a gin of this scale before, and we can’t wait for enthusiasts to discover its unique flavour, paired perfectly with award-winning Mara Seaweed.

“The Six Rivers range, starting with Eden Gin is a completely distinctive offering for an already very exciting and vibrant gin market.

“Our taste trials have welcomed a very positive response to the unique flavour profile, enjoyed best in a classic serve with premium tonic and citrus garnish.”

