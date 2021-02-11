Beer fans in for a treat as dream job to taste free brews all year round opens for applicants

Imagine having a job where you got free beer for a year and all you had to do was try it out and give your opinion on it?

Of course, no such job exists does it? Well, actually, there is one and it is available now.

Flavourly is looking for a “hoppentrice” who will have cases of their latest beers delivered straight to their door to review.

And you even get the opportunity to complete a qualification – in beer!

Flavourly is planning to launch more than 100 brands during 2021 – and the hopprentice will be expected to give his or her expert opinion on them.

The advertisement for the job was published at the weekend and already there have been hundreds of applicants for the position.

While the role is unsalaried, that small detail is unlikely to put potential craft beer tasters off and it could lead to an entirely new career for someone by gaining the beer qualification.

Asean Sheikh, co-founder and chief marketing officer (CMO) of Flavourly, said: “With demand for our at-home craft beer delivery services rocketing we have decided to appoint the first-ever Hoppentrice (aka Apprentice Beer Taster).

“We are looking for someone willing to dedicate a few hours a month to tasting the freshest new beers on the market all from the comfort of their own home.

“We are launching over 100 new beers in 2021 – working with more and more small independent breweries and we hope to find someone who can help us describe these as you would when talking to a mate.

“Our Hoppentrice will receive regular (free) cases of craft beers to taste from IPAs to lagers and single hop pale ales, as well as the opportunity to take a professional qualification – the Cicerone Beer Qualification.”

New offering

Gaining this role, among your free beer you may get the opportunity to try things like single hop pale ale, Hallertau Blanc, which they added to their delivery offering this week.

The 330 ml, 4.2% abv can, brewed by award-winning First Chop brewery is the inaugural offering from ONE, First Chop’s new single hop pale ale range, due to be released throughout this year.

Building on the trend for single hop ales, the ONE series aims to act as a showcase of hops, allowing beer drinkers to identify the different characteristics different hops bring.

Each beer features the same basic recipe; the malt bill, yeast of choice and all are 4.2% abv. Only the all-important hop varies from beer to beer giving drinkers the chance to compare and contrast across the brews.

Also included in the offering from Flavourly is the Celebrate Scotland bundle and a Best of Scotland mixed case both of which feature beers from well-known craft breweries north of the border.

Rik Garner, founder of First Chop, said of the taste: “It’s a classic. You get really lovely passion fruit and white grape flavours from it. It’s a really good one to showcase as a single hop variety, as it’s so much more than just a lager hop.”

Mr Sheikh added: “Behind the scenes we are continually in communication with our customers to understand what beers, styles and breweries they might enjoy – the single hop series was born out of our customers desire to discover something new and explore hop profiles.”

