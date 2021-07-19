Enjoy breakfast or lunch at this cafe on a converted bus at Aberdeen’s beach front

The Highlander Cafe Bus offers a combination of Scottish and international cuisine at its home on Beach Boulevard, in Aberdeen – and let’s not forget a unique experience, too.

The quirky cafe, which is set in a renovated double decker bus, started operating under its former owner in late-2018 but was recently taken over by 35-year-old, Samuel Turcu-Georgescu.

Samuel had always been a follower of The Highlander Cafe Bus and couldn’t wait to be a part of a venue that attracts people from far and wide to the Granite City.