Easy Bakes: The perfect three-ingredient Jammie Dodger fudge to enjoy with a cuppa

If you’re looking for a fuss-free sweet treat bake that’s quick and easy to make, this is the recipe for you.

Baking at home has been all the rave since the start of lockdown with more and more people grabbing their pinnies and getting to work on their own bread, loaves and traybakes.

Taking almost no time at all to make, this quick and delicious fudge recipe uses one of Britain’s most loved biscuits, the Jammie Dodger.

Using just white chocolate, condensed milk and the shortbread biscuit with a tasty raspberry (or sometimes strawberry) centre, you can whip up a batch of this scrumptious fudge in a matter of minutes.

One that even the kids can get involved in, it’s great for sharing with friends and family. Easily stored in the fridge once made, you’ll be enjoying this sweet treat for a while – that’s if you cut it into small pieces of course.

Jammie Dodger Fudge

Ingredients

400g white chocolate (I used white chocolate chips)

1 tin condensed milk (379g)

1 packet of Jammie Dodger biscuits (8 pieces)

Method