Easy bakes: Make a scrumptious carrot cake with minimum fuss

With just four ingredients for the bake and three for the icing, you can create this super simple yet delicious family favourite in no time.
Everyone loves a classic bake, and nothing is more classic than a beautifully moist carrot cake.
With more and more time on our hands, baking is an easy way to zone out and relax, or spend time with the family by getting the kids, and partners, involved in an activity or two.
Using just four ingredients for the bake, and three for the cream cheese icing, this cake not only tastes divine, but is easy to make and is also a great way to bond with others in your household, too.
Why not put your baking skills to the test with this simple-yet-delicous recipe.
Carrot Cake
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 250g grated fresh carrots
- 1 tin (379g) condensed milk
- 250g self-raising flour
- 150g walnuts, 100g chopped and the rest for decoration
For the white cream cheese frosting:
- 330g icing sugar, finely sifted
- 100g cream cheese
- 30g unsalted butter, softened
Method
- Preheat the oven to 175°C (fan)
- Add all of the ingredients into a bowl and combine. The mixture will become very sticky and can be hard to stir, but persevere.
- Pour the mixture into a baking loaf tin and cook for around 40-45 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove from the oven and leave to cool.
- If you are adding icing, mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl, whipping them together. Add more icing sugar if you need to thicken up the mixture.
- Once the cake is finally cooled, spread the icing over the top. I used 10 whole and a few crushed walnuts to decorate the bake.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe