Easy Bakes: How to make an Oreo cookie dough skillet in no time at all

This tasty recipe doesn’t take long to make and can be shared easily – all you need is two spoons.

Right now we’re all craving a slice of the finer things in life. And that comes in the form of delicious, mouthwatering bakes.

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course‘s 1236 Cave Bar in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, has shared the recipe to its popular Oreo cookie dough skillet.

Easy to make, this bake will be ready to dive into in less than 20 minutes – and that’s including its baking time.

Created by executive chef Paul Grant, this is one recipe to have lined up for a Saturday night in.

Top it with creamy ice cream for the ultimate cookie dough experience.

Oreo Cookie Dough Skillet

(Serves 1-2)

Ingredients

150g salted butter, softened

80g light brown muscovado sugar

80g granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

225g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp salt

200g plain chocolate chips or chunks

Method: