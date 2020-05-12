Easy Bakes: How to make an Oreo cookie dough skillet in no time at all

This tasty recipe doesn’t take long to make and can be shared easily – all you need is two spoons.
Right now we’re all craving a slice of the finer things in life. And that comes in the form of delicious, mouthwatering bakes.
Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course‘s 1236 Cave Bar in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, has shared the recipe to its popular Oreo cookie dough skillet.
Easy to make, this bake will be ready to dive into in less than 20 minutes – and that’s including its baking time.
Created by executive chef Paul Grant, this is one recipe to have lined up for a Saturday night in.
Top it with creamy ice cream for the ultimate cookie dough experience.
Oreo Cookie Dough Skillet
(Serves 1-2)
Ingredients
- 150g salted butter, softened
- 80g light brown muscovado sugar
- 80g granulated sugar
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
- 225g plain flour
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ¼ tsp salt
- 200g plain chocolate chips or chunks
Method:
- Heat the oven to 190C/fan 170C.
- Put the softened salted butter, light brown muscovado sugar and granulated sugar into a bowl and beat until creamy.
- Beat in the vanilla extract and the egg.
- Sift the plain flour, the bicarbonate of soda and the salt into the bowl and mix it in with a wooden spoon.
- Add the plain chocolate chips or chunks and stir well.
- Then put the cookie dough in to buttered cast iron 8-inch skillet pan and bake for 12 minutes.
- Serve with ice cream.
