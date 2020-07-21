Double international award success for Aberdeenshire heather honey

A honey producer with hives in Aberdeenshire added yet another achievement to their hugely successful year after two award wins.

The buzz around The Scottish Bee Company‘s pure heather honey just got greater as the company walked away from the London International Honey Awards (LIHA) with two top industry accolades.

With hives located in various parts of Scotland, including Fife, the Lothians and Aberdeenshire, The Scottish Bee Company’s heather honey received the top level platinum award for product quality, as well as a silver award for its bold new packaging.

The awards come weeks after the honey was identified as a superfood in a scientific study and became the first UK food product to receive the British Standards Institution’s internationally recognised Kitemark accreditation for food assurance.

The LIHA works with hundreds of businesses in the industry to recognise honey growers, producers, beekeepers, processors and retailers that celebrate quality and provenance.

Suzie Millar, co-founder of The Scottish Bee Company, said: “We’re so honoured to be awarded not one, but two awards for our Scottish heather honey at the London International Honey Awards in a line-up of some of the best honeys in the world.

“We work incredibly hard to make sure we are providing our customers with the best pure Scottish honey possible, so it feels great to have our product recognised by industry experts.”

The Scottish Bee Company was founded by Iain and Suzie Millar in 2017.

Along with dwindling bee numbers, they were astonished to find how much honey consumed in the UK is imported from around the world. They felt strongly that we need more, home grown, bee-friendly honey.

In two years they have increased bee numbers by around 23 million, have started a bee farming apprenticeship (Scotland’s first), launched their sister charity Repollinate.org.uk which aims to further increase pollination through education programmes and wildflower spaces, committed to donating 10p from every unit sold to Repollinate, tripled sales year on year, trained as Sommelier in honey and won a Great Taste Award for their Heather honey.

The Scottish Bee Company is known for promoting locally grown produce and for its environmentally friendly and socially responsible products; fully recyclable packaging that donates a percentage of its profits to its sister charity, Re-Pollinate.

The firm’s heather honey has won a Great Taste award and it prides itself on having no pesticides or GMOs in its products.