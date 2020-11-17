Diners get another bite at discounted meals this month as Aberdeen Restaurant Week toasts successful event

The Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) fortnight has been hailed as “the best yet” by local businesses who participated after 14 of them decided to extend the offering for the rest of the month due to popularity.

Running for two weeks to help boost the hospitality industry, the popular food event, which is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, saw north-east residents come out in mass to support local venues.

The majority of the businesses involved reported a huge increase in covers across the duration of the event, with many fully booked every night, giving a huge boost to them at a time when it was most needed.

As a result a number of of businesses have continued the ARW promotion until the end of November, giving even more individuals the opportunity to experience their fare at discounted prices.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It has been evident from the feedback we have had across the board from participating restaurants that this Aberdeen Restaurant Week has given a huge uplift and increased sales.

“It has been great to see restaurants and cafes that have been through so much and worked so hard to keep going whilst adhering to the sectors operating restrictions, welcoming back customers safely and enjoying success throughout the extended two weeks of the event.

“The fact that a number have decided to further extend the promotional offers on beyond ARW is testament to the power of it and demonstrates what an impact it has made during a difficult time.”

Adrian Gomes, owner of cocktail bar The Tippling House on Belmont Street, has extended the venue’s ARW offer and will run the five-course tasting menu for another week due to popular demand.

He said: “Aberdeen Restaurant Week has essentially been Aberdeen’s version of Eat Out to Help Out, boosting the local hospitality industry at a crucial stage in the restrictions. We’ve had a very successful fortnight, even extending the menu for a further week, just to fit as many enquiries in.

“A good few guests have even re-booked for the same menu the following week, which is testament to the quality of our tasting menu and friendly, attentive service from the team.

“This city needs vibrancy more than ever and I cannot overstate the high standard of food and drink talent we have in this city, that is under threat from the current restrictions.

“The initiative really gives us a chance to flex our creativity, and the feedback for the tasting menu has been nothing short of astounding. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting all the local restaurants.”

Other businesses that have also extended their successful offerings includes Cafe Boheme, The Esslemont, Books and Beans, Mac’s Pizzeria and The Braided Fig among others.

Lucy Castle, co-owner of The Braided Fig on Summer Street, said the venue was fully booked both weekends and saw more then 700 people through its doors to take advantage of the discounted dishes.

She said: “It has been fantastic and really boosted business for us. It was a huge help and we were have been able to be flexible for those who forgot to mention they wanted to dine on the ARW menu, but it has been really good.

“We’ve been so busy that we’ve not been able to get everyone is so we wanted to give those people who hadn’t managed to get in the chance to do so. It has been great for business and the staff have loved it.

“It has been a real morale boost for them and it proves there’s still business out there and shows jobs are secure. Most of our staff are part-time and they’ve been able to pick up lots more hours which has been fantastic. There’s a real sense of security with everyone just now.”

Aberdeen Restaurant Week will return in 2021.

Restaurants that have extended discounts:

The Esslemont – Union Street, Aberdeen

Adjusting their Aberdeen Restaurant Week offering slightly, guests can enjoy a two-course lunch menu for £12.50 and three-course dinner menu for £25 until the end of November.

Mac’s Pizzeria – Union Street, Aberdeen

The pizzeria has extended its offering until the end of November.

Don’t forget to quote ARW when booking!

Cafe Boheme – Windmill Brae, Aberdeen

The popular French-inspired eatery has extended its five-course tasting menu until the end of November. Indulge in five different course with paired wines for £60 per person.

The menu is a marriage of the finest Scottish ingredients and expert French cooking techniques.

The Braided Fig – Summer Street, Aberdeen

The Braided Fig will be offering its three-course menu offering for £30 until the end of November.

Reservations have to be made within a minimum of 24 hours’ notice and guests must quote Aberdeen Restaurant Week when booking.

GREAT NEWS!! We are extending our Aberdeen Restaurant Week till the end of November!!Here is how you can enjoy this amazing 3 course menu for just £20!🤩 call 01224 620333 or hit Book Now 🤩 reservations must be made with a minimum of 24hr notice (we need time to prepare)🤩 you must quote Restaurant Week when booking.#supportlocal #ARW2020 #ARW #RediscoverABDN Check out some reviews and get all the pics from@_frankie_eats & @megbeaudryeats Posted by The Braided Fig on Monday, November 16, 2020

The Tippling House – Belmont Street, Aberdeen

The speakeasy cocktail bar has extended its five-course tasting menu offer until the end of November.

Try out five different dishes for £20 per person. Bookings can be made online or by email.

210 Bistro – Market Street, Aberdeen

The busy eatery will offer up its two-course £10 or three-course £20 dinner menu for another week, giving diners another bite as discounted meals.

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro – Union Terrace, Aberdeen

Enjoy three tapas dishes, a glass of wine and a dessert for £25 at Kirk View Cafe & Bistro until the end of November.

Be sure to mention the Aberdeen Restaurant Week offer when booking.

Carmelite – Stirling Street, Aberdeen

Offering up a range of treats, Carmelite’s Bar & Grill will see diners enjoy a two-course dinner for £20 which includes a bottled beer, glass of wine or a soft drink from 5 to 7pm.

They will also have afternoon tea and high tea available to enjoy, too.

Restaurant fortnight is over 😞 …great news though we have extended the offer till the end of November! Book your… Posted by Carmelite Hotel, Bar and Grill on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Corner Tree Cafe

The stylish cafe has extended its afternoon tea offer, giving guests the opportunity to sample a range of dainty delights for just £12 per person.

The offer must be booked in advance to be redeemed.

Mi Amore – Huntly Street, Aberdeen

Get 20% off your food bill from Sunday to Thursday between 5 and 8pm at Italian restaurant Mi Amore.

For bookings call 01224 639198 or you can book a table here.

The City Bar & Diner – Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen

A popular haunt during Aberdeen Restaurant Week, The City Bar & Diner will offer up a three-course menu for £20 and afternoon tea which is priced at £12.50 per person.

Afternoon tea is available from Tuesday to Friday from 2 to 4pm.

We would like to thank everyone who dined with us for our ARW menu.Due to having limited tables we will continue this… Posted by The City Bar & Diner on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel – Dyce, Aberdeen

Guests can enjoy a two-course lunch, a £10 brunch or a three-course dinner for £20 at the Pinehurst Lodge in Dyce.

The venue will also have a roast deal available on Sundays and Monday, too. Booking is advised but walk-ins are also welcome to sample any of the menus.

Books and Beans – Belmont Street, Aberdeen

Fancy heading out for lunch? Maybe you’re working in the city centre? You can grab a soup sandwich/wrap/panini and a drink (hot or cold) from Books and Beans for £10.

Delighted to extend our Aberdeen Restaurant Week offer until the end of November 2020…….It’s been very popular -… Posted by Books and Beans on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Jack’s Grill – Union Street

Jack’s Grill is hitting the restaurant week restart button, offering their two- course lunch for £10 and their three-course dinner men for £20 right to the end of the month.