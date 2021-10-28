Community fridges near me: Interactive map shows where to donate surplus food in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Community fridges near me: Interactive map shows where to donate surplus food in the north-east

By Karla Sinclair
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Community fridges in the north-east.
Scotland does not fall short of community fridges. After all, they can work to a multitude of different models.

But what exactly is a community fridge?

To summarise, it is an accessible space for members of the community, regardless of their age, income, gender or race, to distribute surplus food that would otherwise be discarded with the aim of reducing food waste.

This food can vary from sauces, pantry essentials, boxed or canned meals and non-perishable proteins to fresh produce (such as fruit, vegetables and eggs), cereals and fruit juices.

Set of raw cereals, grains, pasta and canned foods.

Donations are also accepted from local food businesses, producers and gardens.

And there are no restrictions as to who can make food collections either.

But not all of us are aware of where exactly these community fridges are based. There could be one right on your doorstep.

This is why we have put together an interactive map of those located in the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife for you to spot those nearby.

So whether you are looking to make a donation or collection, you can find all the necessary information below.

Use our map to find community fridges in the north, north-east, Tayside and Fife

Want to set up your very own community fridge?

Hubbub, an award-winning environmental organisation that runs creative campaigns to encourage positive everyday actions for the environment, provides full support and very detailed information on requirements and templates for risk assessments to get started.

Visit www.hubbub.org.uk for more information.

If you would like your business to feature on the map, please email foodanddrink@dcthomson.co.uk

