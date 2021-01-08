Comfort Food Friday: Warm up throughout winter with this deliciously simple cottage pie

Cottage pie is fantastic comfort food as it’s easy to make and delicious to eat. Make your own with this recipe.

With a rather different festive season now a memory, what hasn’t changed as we move into the month of January is the need for great comfort food to get us through the coldest months of the year.

Today we bring you this deliciously simple cottage pie recipe from food box delivery firm Gousto.

Combining beef mince with onion, carrot and garlic and topped with mashed potato and cheddar cheese, cottage pie is one of my favourites and this recipe certainly doesn’t disappoint.

And remember if you enjoy this dish, you can find all of our other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Cottage pie

Ingredients

1 red onion

1 broccoli stalk

2 garlic cloves

1 carrot

250g beef mince

1 tbsp olive oil

25g butter

40g cheddar cheese grated

Milk

1 Marmite pot (8g)

1 tbsp tomato puree

4 potatoes

Chicken stock cube

Salt and pepper to taste

Method