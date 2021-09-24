Comfort Food Friday: Warm up with these deliciously smokey sweet potatoes

Autumn is here, so why not treat yourself to these stuffed sweet potatoes, bursting with smoked paprika, chickpeas and feta?

This twist on a family favourite comes from Flora and can be whipped up in less than an hour.

And there’s even the option to cook it on a barbecue if you’re having an outdoor gathering – although with the weather beginning to turn, you’d best be quick!

For a vegan option, use a plant-based vegan certified margarine like Flora Light and vegan feta for the stuffing.

We have lots more great comfort food recipes in this series so be sure to look for some inspiration over the coming weeks and months.

Smokey stuffed sweet potatoes

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

2 tbsp margarine

1 red onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, grated

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chilli flakes

400g tin chickpeas, drained

½ small bunch chives, finely sliced, plus extra to serve

100g feta cheese, cut into small cubes

Green salad, to serve

Method

Prick the sweet potatoes and wrap in foil, put on the barbecue or in an oven at 180°C/fan 160°C/gasmark 4 and cook for 30-40 minutes, until completely soft. Meanwhile, heat the margarine in a saucepan over medium heat, gently fry the red onion slices and cook until softened, around 10 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and cook for two minutes further. Tip in the can of chickpeas, then remove from the heat. Once the potatoes are cooked, open the foil parcel and carefully slice along the top of each potato. Use a spoon to scoop the soft potato centre into a large mixing bowl. Add the chickpea mix, the feta and the chives, season and mix. Spoon the filling back into the potatoes and re-seal the foil packaging. Place back onto the barbecue or in the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes. Lift from foil packaging onto plates and serve alongside a green salad.

More recipes in this series…