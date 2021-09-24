Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Warm up with these deliciously smokey sweet potatoes

By Jennifer McLaren
24/09/2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Autumn is here, so why not treat yourself to these stuffed sweet potatoes, bursting with smoked paprika, chickpeas and feta?

This twist on a family favourite comes from Flora and can be whipped up in less than an hour.

And there’s even the option to cook it on a barbecue if you’re having an outdoor gathering – although with the weather beginning to turn, you’d best be quick!

For a vegan option, use a plant-based vegan certified margarine like Flora Light and  vegan feta for the stuffing.

We have lots more great comfort food recipes in this series so be sure to look for some inspiration over the coming weeks and months.

Smokey stuffed sweet potatoes

Serves 4

Smokey stuffed sweet potatoes served with salad.

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • 2 tbsp margarine
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes
  • 400g tin chickpeas, drained
  • ½ small bunch chives, finely sliced, plus extra to serve
  • 100g feta cheese, cut into small cubes
  • Green salad, to serve

Method

  1. Prick the sweet potatoes and wrap in foil, put on the barbecue or in an oven at 180°C/fan 160°C/gasmark 4 and cook for 30-40 minutes, until completely soft.
  2. Meanwhile, heat the margarine in a saucepan over medium heat, gently fry the red onion slices and cook until softened, around 10 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic and spices and cook for two minutes further. Tip in the can of chickpeas, then remove from the heat.
  4. Once the potatoes are cooked, open the foil parcel and carefully slice along the top of each potato. Use a spoon to scoop the soft potato centre into a large mixing bowl.
  5. Add the chickpea mix, the feta and the chives, season and mix. Spoon the filling back into the potatoes and re-seal the foil packaging.
  6. Place back onto the barbecue or in the oven and cook for a further 10 minutes.
  7. Lift from foil packaging onto plates and serve alongside a green salad.

