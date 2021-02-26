Comfort Food Friday: An easy cottage pie recipe for those with Crohn’s Disease

Debbie Hamilton who has Crohn’s Disease has shared this easy recipe for cottage pie with us for this week’s Comfort Food Friday meal.

Comfort food is something we can all turn to if we are feeling like a little pick-me-up.

But what if you need to keep track of what you are eating because of an illness or allergies? Just grabbing whatever takes your fancy isn’t something you can necessarily do.

We recently featured Debbie Hamilton who lives with Crohn’s Disease on how her eating and cooking habits changed during lockdown and benefited her as she lives with the ailment.

Debbie has kindly provided us with her recipe for cottage pie which she can happily enjoy on a cold winter’s day without suffering any ill effects.

She said: “It’s a simple recipe but it’s always a winner with anyone I make it for.”

Easy pleasing cottage pie

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

450g of good quality steak mince

1 large onion, sliced

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 rounded tbsp of plain flour

1 pint of good quality beef stock

5 good-sized Maris piper or King Edward potatoes

25g of butter

150mls of double cream (use this as a starter but I usually end up adding more)

Method

Melt butter then add the onions and carrots and allow to soften slightly, stirring occasionally. Then add your garlic and cook for another one to two minutes. Add the mince and brown, stirring regularly to prevent the mince forming lumps. Next add your tomato puree then stir and let cook for another minute before adding 1-2 heaped tablespoons to your mince and stir until all the liquids have been absorbed. Cook for another minute or two to cook out the raw flour flavour. Add your stock a little at a time, stirring at each addition. Leave to cook for a further 20 minutes, then leave to cool so the flavours can settle. Boil your potatoes until cooked, then drain and leave to sit in their own steam for a few minutes. I always use a potato ricer for my mash but mashing by hand is fine. Once your potatoes are mashed add your butter and cream (be generous here as it really makes all the difference) and stir vigorously under a low heat and let cool slightly then add salt and white pepper to taste. When you are ready transfer the mince to an ovenproof dish then top with your potatoes, I sometimes top with cheddar cheese or small knobs of butter then bake in the oven at 180°C for around 25 mins or until hot throughout. Serve with your favourite vegetables.

For dietary advice regarding people who suffer from Crohn’s Disease click here.