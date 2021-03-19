Comfort Food Friday: Add some lamb to your dinner table this spring with this delicious taco recipe

For this week’s Comfort Food Friday recipe, we bring you lamb tacos, dish that is part of a new campaign “Scotland brings so much to the table”.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Scottish Government and Scotland Food & Drink. It is encouraging shoppers to explore Scotland’s vast natural larder and try more of the world-renowned produce available on our doorstep.

“Scotland brings so much to the table” forms part of the Scottish Food and Drink Recovery Plan to support the industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and issues caused by Brexit.

With fewer opportunities to eat out over the past year, more people have been cooking meals at home from scratch, but many aren’t actually aware of how our shopping habits can support the Scottish food and drink industry.

Lots of supermarkets, local retailers, farmers’ markets and online delivery sites stock a huge range and selection of affordable, healthy, locally grown, made and sourced Scottish produce that the campaign encourages people to try more of.

With lamb coming into season, and tacos a lovely way to enjoy it, this recipe is one everyone can feast on.

And remember if you have missed any of our previous Comfort Food Friday recipes you can find them by clicking here.

Scotch lamb tacos

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 x 150g Scotch Lamb leg steaks

45g za’atar seasoning

1 tablespoon Scottish rapeseed oil

For the baba ghanoush:

2 aubergines, halved

1 tablespoon Scottish rapeseed oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, peeled

Small bunch freshly chopped mint leaves

Salt and pepper

For the pink pickled onions:

25g white sugar

200ml water

100ml white wine vinegar

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

To serve:

8 x mini tortillas

40g fresh pomegranate seeds

Small bunch fresh mint leaves

50g low-fat yoghurt

Juice of 1 lime

Method

For the Scotch lamb: In a bowl mix the lamb steaks and Za’atar seasoning together, ensuring the lamb is evenly coated.

Tip: If you can’t find Za’atar seasoning then make your own using 2 teaspoons each of cumin, sesame seeds, sumac and dried oregano. Cover and leave to marinate for an hour. Preheat the oven to 180°C, 160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the steaks and fry for 3 minutes on each side. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray and finish in the oven for a further 3 to 4 minutes. Allow the lamb to rest for a few minutes. For the baba ghanoush: Season the aubergine halves with salt and pepper and drizzle with the oil. Put the two halves back together, wrap in foil and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the aubergine from the foil and scoop out the aubergine flesh. Place the flesh in a hot frying pan over medium to high heat and cook off for 5 minutes, to remove the excess moisture. Transfer to a blender or food processor and whizz together with the lemon, garlic and herbs. Season to taste. For the pickled onions: Place the sugar, water and vinegar in a small pan and bring to the boil, add the sliced red onion and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and allow to cool in the liquid, then drain and set aside. To serve: Heat the mini tortillas according to pack instructions. Top each tortilla with the baba ghanoush. Slice the meat, going against the grain and place on top of the aubergine mix. Sprinkle over the pickled onions, pomegranate seeds and mint leaves. Drizzle with the yoghurt, finish with a squeeze of lime juice and serve immediately.

More in this series…